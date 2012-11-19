UnitedHealthcare confirms eight new riders for 2013

When UnitedHealthcare came to the front, solo adventurist Stefano Barberi was quickly absorbed. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)

The UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team has confirmed eight new signings 2013, with the new roster set to include 21 riders from the USA and Europe.

The new signings include American Lucas Euser, Kiel Reijnen (Team Type 1), Danny Summerhill, Luke Keough (Smart Stop/Mtn. Khakis) and John Murphy (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) from the USA, Italy's Alessandro Bazzana, Aldo Ilesic (both Team Type 1) of Slovenia and Ireland's Martin Irvine (RTS).

The remaining 13 riders will be announced later this week.

“We are thrilled with the latest additions to our 2013 roster. These eight guys have tremendous talent and all bring something special to the table. In addition to being elite professional athletes, they are all high character guys who will represent our sponsors and our sport well both on and off the bike,” general manager and team director Mike Tamayo said in a press release.

“It is no secret we have high expectations for our Team and we are pleased to have a total of 21 riders who fit the bill and we believe can help us reach our goals.”

Euser joins UnitedHealthcare after two-year stint with Team SpiderTech, while Bazzana, Ilesic and Reijnan join from Team Type 1. Irvine represented Ireland in the 2012 London Olympics, competing in the Omnium event on the track. He will add further speed and power to the UnitedHealthCare sprint train.