UCI to continue disc brake trial in 2018

Cyclingnews understands that the UCI disc brake trial from the current season will continue into 2018 under exactly the same conditions as in 2017.

Rotors with 'smoothed or chamfered edges' are to be used, with no 90-degree edges allowed on the perimeter edge of the brake rotor following a detailed safety report by the UCI in October 2016.

Suggestions of disc brake covers or fairings to be used to prevent injuries or burns in crashes appear to have lost priority.

Beyond the safety aspects, the trial has yet to agree on a standard for rotor sizes, which could prove an issue from a neutral service support angle.

The two common standards on road bikes are 160mm or 140mm rotors, with rider weight, heat dissipation, race parcours and frame design all likely playing a factor in rotor choice. However, the common agreed standard within professional cycling is 160mm rotors.

It is understood the Mavic neutral service support at this year's Tour de France were only equipped with 160mm rotors, but despite this Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) and Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) both opted for 140mm Shimano disc brake rotors and therefore relied on team support.

It is expected the UCI will decide on the safety and technical standards, as well as any neutral support issues, for the 2019 season following the extensive trial lasting three seasons.

Ahead of any decision extended dialogue from the stakeholders of the CPA (Cyclistes Professionels Associés) and the WFSGI (World Federation of the Sporting Goods Industry) is expected.