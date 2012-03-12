UCI renews World Tour licences of seven events

Image 1 of 3 Thor Hushovd (Credit Agricole) lets loose with the champagne, careful not to wet his newly-acquired amphibian friend. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 3 The Volta Ciclista a Catalunya peloton in action during stage four. (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 3 of 3 The Gent-Wevelgem peloton gets encouragement from some roadside spectators. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

The UCI today announced that it has renewed the licenses of seven World Tour events for four years. This will be of particular note and relief to the administrators of the Tour of Catalunya, an event which has been blighted by the financial problems that are currently gripping Spain and other parts of Europe.

Earlier this year the race organisers revealed that the event could be in jeopardy due to the recession sweeping the country. But a UCI statement read: "Concerning the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya, which had recently made public the financial difficulties it was facing, the UCI reiterated its commitment to contribute to a sustainable development plan, the details of which have as yet to be finalised."

The seven events granted new four-year licences are:

Eneco Tour (The Netherlands/Belgium)

Gent-Wevelgem (Belgium)

GP Ouest France-Plouay (France)

Tour de Pologne (Poland)

Tour de Suisse (Switzerland)

Vattenfall Cyclassics (Germany)

Volta Ciclista a Catalunya (Spain)