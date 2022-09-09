UCI insist no decision has been made to end WorldTour relegation battle

The UCI have responded to the Cyclingnews report that they are considering a plan to increase the number of WorldTour teams in the 2023 peloton to 20 as a way to end the WorldTour relegation chaos, by insisting that no “decision to modify the rules in force has been taken.”

The UCI does not deny, as Cyclingnews reported, that talks with teams have been held several times in recent weeks or that the UCI is considering significant late changes to their rules.

Cyclingnews understands that proposals to allow 20 WorldTour teams in 2023 was discussed at a recent meeting of the Professional Cycling Council. Sources have suggested a final decision is expected perhaps during the UCI World Championships or in October after the final races of the 2022 season.

Multiple sources have suggested that the UCI is open to making a total U-turn and eventually changing their rules, while the teams at risk are ready to take legal action if the UCI refuses to change the rules.

However, at least publicly and for now, the UCI seem determined to ensure teams have to fight for every possible ranking point until the end of the 2022 season on October 18 at the Tour de Langkawi in Malaysia.

“The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) considers it essential that the process for awarding UCI WorldTour licences remain fair and clear for all teams involved,” the UCI said in a statement.

“The UCI Licence Commission is charged with awarding UCI WorldTour licences on the basis of the rules in force.

“The procedure will take place in November, and the UCI points acquired up until 18 October will be taken into account for the sporting criterion.”

The teams locked in the fight to avoid relegation would like clarity as soon as possible, to end the fight for ranking points in every race and create some long-term security.

The teams at risk from relegation have come together and are considering legal action as a final weapon to force the UCI to change the WorldTour rules. The teams believe the impact of COVID-19 on racing since 2020 is enough for a legal challenge to overturn the UCI rules that govern WorldTour team selection.

In a letter sent by UCI President David Lappartient to stakeholders in the sport on May 2020 and obtained by Cyclingnews, the UCI said it “will analyse, as soon as possible, and in any case, at the end of the 2020 season the consequences of the situation linked to COVID-19 on the various rankings.”

The teams claim this never happened and that this lack of action is another legal argument for the UCI to change the rules now.

In their statement the UCI said, “At its meeting of December 2020, the PCC confirmed that after an evaluation of the number of events organised during the 2020 season impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, the points obtained during that season would be counted in the calculation of the sporting criterion for the period 2020-2022 and that 2020 would therefore be considered the first year of the ranking according to the sporting criterion.”