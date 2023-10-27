UCI claims 20% reduction in emissions in sustainability report

The UCI has claimed it has reduced its carbon emissions by 20% as the sports governing body looks to reduce the climate impact of professional cycling.

The 20% reduction was achieved largely thanks to improved energy efficiency at its headquarters in Aigle. The claim was made in the governing body’s first Sustainability Report, which was published this week.

The report, which covers the years 2021 to 2023, outlines that the UCI is targeting a 50% reduction in its organisational emissions by 2030. The UCI stated that it had implemented climate action training and launched a tool to monitor sustainability.

The sustainability strategy, first outlined in 2021, has been revised to align with the UCI’s ‘Agenda 2030’ overall development strategy. It now features 29 strategic objectives and 84 action points, under the headings of Climate Action, Nature, People and Cycling for All.

The UCI acknowledged that one of the “key objectives” would be to “to reduce the climate impact of professional cycling, including the UCI World Championships and UCI World Cup events, work that will necessitate the support and engagement of all cycling stakeholders.”

In a recent interview with Cycling Weekly, UCI president David Lappartient called on race organisers and teams to reduce their carbon footprints. He suggested that lengthy transfers, such as the Giro d’Italia’s 600km trek to Rome for the final stage in 2023 and 2024, should be phased out.

“In the future we can’t have 900km rest days. There’s no way they can continue like that. We will be reviewing this,” said Lappartient. “For the organisers to reduce their own emissions by 50%, they have no choice but to drive with electric cars and to reduce the distances between stages.”

Earlier this year, Lappartient stated that men’s and women’s WorldTour teams would have to reduce their emissions by 50% before 2030 in order to maintain their licences.

“As the world governing body of cycling, the UCI has a responsibility to lead the way and set clear objectives for the sport to reduce carbon emissions and contribute to sustainable development,” Lappartient said in a statement.

“The UCI Sustainability Report 2021-2023 provides clear objectives, timelines and actions to accompany the cycling community in the fight against climate change and towards achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

“The transformation that is required to achieve our vision of making cycling one of the most sustainable sports in the world will require everyone to play their part in their specific area.”