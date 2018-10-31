UAE Team Emirates extend with Mirza and Mori – News Shorts

Image 1 of 5 Yousef Mohammed Mirza of UAE Team Emirates on the front of the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Manuele Mori at the mosque (Image credit: PhotoFizza) Image 3 of 5 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo was in the day's breakway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Kevin Pauwels, Wout Van Aert and Lars van der Haar on the Koppenbergcross podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 The Koppenbergcross trophy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

UAE Team Emirates have extended with riders Yousif Mirza and Manuele Mori, with the former set to stay for at least two more years and the latter for a year. The re-signing of Mirza and Mori means that the team has 29 confirmed riders for next season.

The 30-year-old Mirza turned professional with UAE Team Emirates last season and this year won the road race at the Asian Continental Championships before going on to take both the road race and time trial at the UAE national championships.

"I'm happy to be able to continue to be a part of this magnificent team that takes the name of my country around the world," Mirza said. "It's an honour to be a member of this team, sharing the joy of success with my mates and sharing my love for cycling with others from the UAE. I hope to inspire others to ride their bikes.

"In these first two years that I've been in the team, we were able to reach our goals: seeing more and more bikes on the road, people of all ages passionate for our sport and acting with my teammates as role models. The bar is continually being lifted, bringing in many other champions into this project, and, for my part, I'm going to continue giving my utmost to push it ahead."

Mori has been with the team since its days as Lampre, joining them for the 2009 season. He has also previously ridden for Saunier-Duval, is a veteran of 14 Grand Tours and is a past winner of the Japan Cup. At 38, he will be the oldest member of the team in 2019.

Trek-Segafredo partner with Splunk

Trek-Segafredo have announced American software company Splunk as a technical partner for next season. Splunk will sponsor both the men's and women's teams, and the company's logo will feature on the team's jerseys, vehicles and bikes.

A Californian-based company set up in 2003, Splunk develops software to collect and analyse data. A press release issued by the team says that Splunk will focus on various facets of the organisation from "riders, coaches, mechanics, fans and more to maximize performance and results directly from the training grounds to the track".

Splunk will replace Trek-Segafredo's current technology partner, CA Industries.

"I am excited by the prospect of what analytics could do for racing in the near future. That's what makes this partnership such a great fit," said team general manager Luca Guercilena. "When you combine the two, innovation starts to take over and Trek-Segafredo will be pushed to a new level as Splunk technologies help our teams."

Development Team Sunweb finalise 2019 line-up

Development Team Sunweb have confirmed three more riders to complete their line-up for next season. Florian Stork has extended his contract with the team for a year, while Tim Naberman and Nils Sinschek will be new riders for the 2019 season.

The team will be guided by former Team Sunweb professional Albert Timmer, who was announced earlier this month as a tutor for the development squad.

Stork has ridden with Development Team Sunweb for two years already. In that time, he has come on as a support rider as well as taking fifth overall at the Tour Alsace and under-23 German national time trial championships. Dutchman Sinschek showed his promise with fifth in the under-23 road race at the Dutch national championships, while compatriot Naberman came onto the team's radar at one of their talent days last season.

Trek set to broadcast 2018 DVV Verzekeringen Trofee Series

Trek Bicycles will once again stream the DVV Verzekeringen Trofee and Soudal Classics cyclo-cross series live on the brand's website, trekbikes.com. Beginning ON Thursday, November 1, North American cyclo-cross fans will be able to watch the series of eight races free of charge. This is the third year Trek has broadcast the series on its site.

"Providing incredible hospitality is a big part of what we do here, and lowering the bar of access to cycling is part of how we embody that commitment," said Trek Product Marketing Director Michael Mayer.

Thursday's Koppenbergcross in Oudenaarde is the first race of the series.

Streaming schedule:

Oudenaarde - Koppenbergcross - November 1, 2018

Niel - Soudal Annual Market Cross - November 10, 2018

Hamme - Vio Flandriencross - November 18, 2018

Antwerp - Soudal Scheldecross - December 15, 2018

Loenhout - Acescross - December 28, 2018

Baal - GP Sven Nys - January 1, 2019

Brussels - Brussels Universities Cyclo-cross - January 6, 2019

Lille - Kwawatencross - February 9, 2019