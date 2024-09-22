UAE Team Emirates equal 24-year-old record with 19 riders scoring wins in 2024

Filippo Baroncini's triumph in Belgium was his team's 75th of the 2024 season, the highest number achieved by a team since 2008

UAE Team Emirates added another two victories to their season total during Saturday's racing action, with Juan Ayuso scoring his fourth win of the year in the Tour de Luxembourg stage 4 time trial and Filippo Baroncini soloing to his debut pro win at the Super 8 Classic.

The pair of wins took the team's total in the seasons to a staggering 75, and Baroncini's triumph took the number of riders on the team who have won a race to 19.

Yes, almost two-thirds of the entire UAE Team Emirates 30-man squad have tasted victory this season, a number which has equalled the long-standing record set by Mapei-QuickStep back in 2000.

The team may, the most richly assembled in the current pro peloton, can count up 22 wins from superstar leader Tadej Pogačar, a total beyond the reach of most full professional teams so far this year.

Lying between his season-opening win at Strade Bianche and his most recent victory at the GP Montréal, the 26-year-old has crammed in wins at the Volta a Catalunya, Liège-Bastogne-Liège, the GIro d'Italia and the Tour de France, as well as 12 stages across the two Grand Tours.

Only 11 squads, UAE included, have reached that mark, with Ineos Grenadiers, Bahrain Victorious and Lotto-Dstny among the notable teams who have racked up fewer wins than the Slovenian in 2024.

Elsewhere, the team can look to the departing Marc Hirschi (eight wins), Brandon McNulty (seven wins), Adam Yates (six wins) and Ayuso (four wins) as key riders who have bolstered their win total.

If that landmark of 19 different race winners wasn't enough, UAE Team Emirates have also won the most races of any team since 2009. Their 75 stands above the QuickStep squads of 2018 (73) and 2019 (70), but they still have some way to go to match the high watermark of Columbia-HTC 15 years ago.

Back then, the sprinting stardom of Mark Cavendish and André Greipel, as well as the versatile up-and-comer Edvald Boasson Hagen, propelled the US squad to a massive 85 wins.

Of course, there are no star sprinters on the UAE squad, something which makes their current achievements even more impressive.

The team's Colombian sprint pairing Juan Sebastián Molano and Alvaro Hodeg are actually among the 11 men who have yet to record a win this season, with UAE's victories coming exclusively in the mountains, hills and time trials.

In addition to Molano and Hodeg, the other select few UAE Team Emirates men yet to taste victory this season include Rafał Majka, Mikkel Bjerg, Igor Arrieta, Sjoerd Bax, Alessandro Covi, Vegard Stake Laengen, Ivo Oliveira, Rui Oliveira, and Michael Vink.

Time will tell if any of these riders take the riders with wins total beyond 19 and beyond Mapei. But, with Pogačar filling out the remainder of his year with the Road World Championships and Il Lombardia, among other races, it's unlikely their season win total will stick at 75.