UAE Team Emirates equal 24-year-old record with 19 riders scoring wins in 2024

Filippo Baroncini's Super 8 Classic win brings team level with Mapei 2000, leaves just 11 men on the roster without a season win

Filippo Baroncini&#039;s triumph in Belgium was his team&#039;s 75th of the 2024 season, the highest number achieved by a team since 2008
Filippo Baroncini's triumph in Belgium was his team's 75th of the 2024 season, the highest number achieved by a team since 2008 (Image credit: Getty Images)

UAE Team Emirates added another two victories to their season total during Saturday's racing action, with Juan Ayuso scoring his fourth win of the year in the Tour de Luxembourg stage 4 time trial and Filippo Baroncini soloing to his debut pro win at the Super 8 Classic.

The pair of wins took the team's total in the seasons to a staggering 75, and Baroncini's triumph took the number of riders on the team who have won a race to 19.

Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, joining in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel. Their favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from the 2024 season include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.