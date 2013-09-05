Tyler Farrar yet to find a contract for 2014

Image 1 of 3 Tyler Farrar (Garmin Sharp) speaks about his chances at stage wins this week. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 3 Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp). (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 Tyler Farrar (Garmin Sharp) wins Stage 4 of the Tour of California ahead of Ken Hanson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) and Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-Quick-Step) (Image credit: PhotoSport International)

American sprinter Tyler Farrar has not received a contract extension from Garmin-Sharp and is currently without a team for 2014.

The 29-year-old has tasted success in all three Grand Tours in the past but has failed to net a major result on European soil since the 2011 Tour de France. He endured a season full of crashes in 2012, and this year, despite a stage win in the Tour of California, he has failed to hit top form.

He missed out on a slot at the Tour de France for the first time since 2008 this year and is currently racing the Vuelta a España, in which he has had three stage victories during his career: one in 2009 and two in the 2010 race, including the final stage in Madrid.

After that success he was courted by a number of WorldTour teams including RadioShack but with a lack of results he has entered the final stages of 2013 without a signed contract for 2014.

"Obviously it's a bit stressful. I don't know what's going to happen yet for me in 2014," he told Cyclingnews.

At present the option of staying with Garmin could depend on how the transfer market plays out. The American WorldTour team is currently going through a major transformation with a large number of riders leaving at the end of the season. As yet, Farrar has not been offered a new deal from the team he joined in 2008.

"I don't know," he answered when asked if he still had a future with Garmin.

"I've not really heard a yes or a no from them so it's a little bit up to them at the moment. I've been here for quite a while, this team has been my home for quite a few years but right now it's up in the air and we'll see how it shakes out."

A stage win or two would certainly alter Farrar's bargain position.

"I'm here at the Vuelta and really enjoying myself in the race. I'm hoping I can get a few results or catch someone's eye, maybe Garmin's eye again. We'll see."

Whether Garmin do offer him a contract or not, Farrar is understandably hoping to remain within the WorldTour ranks. Along with his stages in Grand Tours - six in total - he has also won Scheldeprijs and the Hamburg Classic. Although he has just one win to his name this season, he has picked up 17 top ten places – 11 of which were second or third.

"Of course I'd like to race WorldTour. Last season wasn't the best for me. I had a lot of injuries and crashes. This season has been a bit frustrating. I've only won one race. I've been second a few times and third a few times. I've been in the mix a lot. I hope I can finish the season strong."

"I hope I can get something nailed down sooner rather than later but it's also up the market a little bit too."

"I've had success in the Classics, I've had success in the Grand Tours. This year has been a rebuilding year after all the crashes I had last year. I'm getting back on track."