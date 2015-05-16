Two year extension for Sinkeldam at Giant-Alpecin

Tour de France boss Christian Prudhomme with Ramon Sinkeldam and Bert De Backer at the Tour of Oman (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Ramon Sinkeldam has extended his contract with Giant-Alpecin for a further two years, committing to the team until the end of 2017. The 26-year-old joined the WorldTour outfit in 2012 after four seasons with the Rabobank Continental team.

"I am very happy with the confidence showed by the team and with the chance to further grow and develop," said the former U23 Dutch champion Sinkeldam. "I want to be an important rider for the classics as well as the sprints. I feel at home with the team, and the positive atmosphere is an important factor in helping me feel good and perform well. I am really looking forward to the coming years."

Sinkeldam won two stages in his first year with the team at the Tour of Hainan while he had a breakthrough first European victory at last year's World Ports Classic. Yet to win in 2015, Sinkeldam had several top ten finishes at the Tour of Oman and placed third on stage 2 of the Tour de Yorkshire after helping John Degenkolb to victory at the Paris-Roubaix.

"Ramon is an important member of the lead-out train; he is part of the core of the team and is increasingly becoming more of a specialist in the spring classics and WorldTour races," said coach Rudi Kemna.