Two-year extension at Trek-Segafredo for Stuyven

Following a breakthrough Classics campaign in which he won Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne, Jasper Stuyven has extended his contract with Trek-Segafredo for a further two years. The Belgian joined the team from the 2014 season, winning his first race as a professional on stage 8 of the Vuelta a Espana last year with a fractured scaphoid.

With Fabian Cancellara retiring at the end of the season, Stuyven will become a key rider for the team in the Classics having broken through this spring.

"I'm very happy to stay with Trek-Segafredo. I feel super good with this team, and I don't want to go anywhere else. I am glad to have had the trust to be a leader in a semi-classic this spring, and I’m proud that I was able to prove it in Kuurne with a win," he said. "I am thankful to Dirk (Demol, director) and Luca (Guercilena, general manager) for their trust in me. The victory in Kuurne gave me extra confidence towards my ambitions for 2017 to take the next big step from the semi-Classics to the Classics."

The 24-year-old added that he is looking to continue his progression in the professional peloton, aiming to be present at the front of the big races on more occasions in order to challenge for victory.

"I want to be better in the finals of Monuments - play a bigger role there and 'make' the race. And, aside from the Classics, I want to develop further and play a part in other races, especially for the rest of 2016. I am confident in my sprint, and I am motivated to have a very good second part of the season."

Trek-Segafredo general manager Luca Guercilena explained Stuyven's spring campaign accelerated contract discussions.

"Re-signing Jasper was a priority for us, and I’m glad we came to an agreement so easily. I was very pleased with his performance in the Classics and of course his impressive solo win in Kuurne. I am convinced he’s ready for the next step," Guercilena said.

"Jasper is really suited for the Classics, in terms of his physiology and in his capacity to lead a team. Besides that, he is fast in tough sprints, like he proved last year in the Vuelta. He is competitive in many types of races, and we are thrilled he will remain with Trek-Segafredo for another two years."

Stuyven, whose last race was Paris-Roubaix, will next line up for Trek-Segafredo at the Tour of California next month.