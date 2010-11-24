Two new US women's teams announced

Amber Neben (Webcor Builders) leads Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12) and Alison Powers (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) over the finish line. (Image credit: Matthew E. Moses)

After experiencing the loss of two professional teams at the end of this season the US women’s peloton will welcome two new outfits in 2011. Connecticut-based Danbury Audi and Colorado-based Primal-MapMyRIDE p/b BH Bikes are in the midst of finalising the details for their respective programs and both will fill an eight-rider roster.

"I felt, along with Danbury Audi, that with some women's programs disappearing now was the right time to get a new program off the ground," said Team Danbury Audi manager Greg Wolf regarding the recently disbanded pro teams Vera Bradley Foundation and Webcor Builders.

"Women's cycling has so much potential but people don't give it the credit that it's due," he said. "Our long term goal of the team is to build a top women's program."

Danbury Audi stated in a recent press release that it test ran a women's team at the Green Mountain Stage Race in Vermont in September, where they captured two podiums and one stage win, passing the test for building a promising team in 2011.

The team has hired a preliminary roster that will be lead by former US Under 23 Champion Rebecca Much, Kathleen Billington, Hillary Billington and Linsey Myers. Wolf indicated that the team will hire three additional riders and are currently reviewing resumes.

Primal-MapMyRIDE p/b BH Bikes recently announced that its program aims to support professional women's cycling and create an avenue for better feedback on the development of women-specific technologies.

"We've formed a very strong team of women," said directeur sportif Susannah Gordon. "People that other women, and even men, can look to for training advice and competitive inspiration. Besides riding to win, two unique aspects of the team will be helping develop women's specific products and fans will be able to learn from and interact with team members using GPS-based social media."

Gordon will direct an eight-rider roster that includes Nicole Evans, Emily Kachorek, Gwen Inglis, Kasey Clark, Liza Rachetto, Megan Hottman, Nicky Wangsgard and Tiffany Pezzulo.

"There are a lot of talented female cyclists around the country that would like to race," said Dave Edwards, Primal Wear founder and CEO. "Our hope for Primal/MapMyRIDE is that others will see what we are doing, build similar teams on the same model, and come out and race."

Both teams will focus on USA Cycling sanctioned events and key races on the National Racing Calendar (NRC).