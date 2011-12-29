Twenty teams so far for Haut Var-matin

The diminuitive Samuel Dumoulin takes the Haut Var opener. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Twenty teams have been announced for the Tour du Haut Var-matin, with up to five more possible. Eight WorldTour teams lead the way in the two-day race, February 18-19.

FDJ-Big Mat, AG2R-La Mondiale, Saxo Bank, GreenEdge, Movistar, Vacansoleil, Astana and BMC will represent the WorldTour. Professional Continental teams in attendance will be Europcar, Cofidis, Saur Sojasun, Bretagne-Schuller, Accent Jobs-Willems Veranda's, Project 1t4i, and Type 1 - Sanofi.

Continental-ranked teams Endura Racing, BigMat Auber 93, La Pomme Marseille, Roubaix Lille Metropole and Veranda Rideau round out the field

As it has since 2009, the race will have two stages. The first runs 189.2 km from Draguignan to La Croix-Valmer, and includes three category two climbs. However, the race will be decided on the second day, 205.4km from Frejus to Fayence. That stage features one category two climb, two category one and one HC climb, as well as the finale at the Mur de Fayence, with grades of up to 26%.