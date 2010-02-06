Trips for Kids to host 12th annual "Brews, Bikes and Bucks" party

Mountain bike pioneers and Trips for Kids supporters gather at a past Brews, Bikes and Bucks party. (Image credit: Trips for Kids)

Trips for Kids (TFK) will host its annual "Brews, Bikes and Bucks" raffle event on Sunday, February 21 from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the Broken Drum Brewery in San Rafael, California.

Now in its 12th year, this fundraising event has become an annual gathering of local mountain bike legends and a much anticipated tradition in Marin County. The local mountain biking legends likely to attend include Gary Fisher, Tom Ritchey, Joe Breeze, Ned Overend, Scott Nicol and Otis Guy.

Admission to the event is free and attendees are encouraged to arrive early to get their seating and food before the raffle begins. Bike-related prizes will be raffled throughout the afternoon, including the grand prize 2009 Jamis Dakar XC dual suspension mountain bike (retail value US$1,025) donated by Jamis Bicycles. The silent auction will include items such as a 2010 Marin Bikes Alpine Trail 29er mountain bike (retail value $785).

The prize bikes are on display at the Broken Drum Brewery in San Rafael, where advance raffle tickets are on sale. All proceeds from the event's food and drink sales will benefit Trips for Kids, thanks to the generosity of Broken Drum.

Advance raffle tickets are also available at the Trips for Kids' Re-Cyclery Thrift Shop in San Rafael.

Attendees can purchase tickets at event, and ticket holders do not need to be present to win.

For more information, visit www.tripsforkids.org.