Transfer news: Changes at LottoNL-Jumbo

LottoNL-Jumbo have announced several changes to its 2016 roster that will see Laurens ten Dam, Rick Flens, Barry Markus and Brian Bulgac depart the Dutch team while Dennis van Winden has been handed an extension at the Dutch club.

"Dennis van Winden signs a one-year contract extension," sports director Nico Verhoeven said. "We didn't extend the contracts of Laurens ten Dam, Rick Flens, Barry Markus and Brian Bulgac on the other hand.





Van Winden turned professional in 2010 with Rabobank, joining the Continental Synergy Baku Cycling Project team at the start of this season before rejoining Lotto-Jumbo in May.

"I'm very glad to extend with LottoNL-Jumbo," said Van Winden who underwent iliac artery surgery in 2013 with a doctor predicting he would never race his bike again. "This is a dream scenario for me. It's great that I have been able to return at this level, and so quickly. The difference between the Continental level and the WorldTour is enormous, and I have bridged it."

The 27-year-old will be a key rider in the leadout trains of Moreno Hofland and Tom van Asbroeck is is looking forward to a full season with the team in 2016

"It was important that I finished the Vuelta. That was the final step for me. I realised that I’m part of a beautiful team and I want to use my experience to support Moreno Hofland and Tom van Asbroeck in the sprints," he added.

Ten Dam had previously stated he is leaving the team and looking to sign for a US registered squad while 32-year-old Rick Flens leaves the team he joined in 2007. 24-year-old Barry Markus joined the team after two seasons with Vacansoleil - DCM with second place at Dwars door Drenthe his best result of the season. Brian Bulgaç leaves the team after just one season having previously ridden at WorldTour level with Giant-Shimano and Lotto-Belisol.

LottoNL-Jumbo have announced the signing of Steven Lammertink (neo), Twan Castelijns (Baby Dump) and Victor Campenaerts (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) for next season.

Dutch talent Sam Oomen joins Giant-Alpecin

Giant-Alpecin have announced the signing of 20-year-old Sam Oomen on a three year contract. Oomen has ridden for the Rabobank Development Team for the last two seasons, winning the 2015 Rhône-Alpes Isère Tour and finishing top-four overall at the Istarsko proljece - Istrian Spring Trophy, Tour des Pays de Savoie, Tour Alsace and Tour de l'Avenir.

"We are very proud that Sam has chosen to ride for us," explained Team Giant-Alpecin coach Marc Reef. "With his talent and palmares in the U23 category he is a very interesting rider, and we are happy that he has recognised the value of our team and our top sports vision. The Keep Challenging approach is very demanding, not least for the riders, but we are pleased that Sam wants to start this process together with us. We are confident that our approach will enable him to develop optimally as a rider."

Oomen explained the team made contact with him at the beginning of the season and set out a clear plan of how to get the best out of the Dutchman.

"Team Giant-Alpecin showed their interest from the beginning of the year and have been concerned with who I am as a person. They’ve made a good plan for my development for the next three years, and I got the feeling that they really want to work with me," Oomen said.

Thanking Rabobank for the last two seasons, Oomen added that initially is looking to soak in racing at the top level of the sport before deciding on which races he will target for success.

"I hope to become a complete rider with strong abilities in the hills as well as stage races. For next year I want to invest a lot, learn from the team, and contribute to the team’s process and my role on the team. I hope to become much stronger and be able to maintain myself at the highest WorldTour level."

Dygert continues with Team TWENTY16

Having won the junior women's time trial and road race events on home soil in Richmond, Chloe Dygert has re-signed with Team TWENTY16 presented by Sho-Air explaining it was an easy decision considering how important the team set up had been in preparation for the Worlds.

"Being able to race with the professional team this season helped so much in my preparation for World Championships," said Dygert, "following the wheels of the best women's team in the US was amazing. My first pro and stage race was the Cascade Classic, followed by the tour of Utah and USA Pro Challenge which was the hardest racing of my life. With Kristin (Armstrong) on the road and Mari in the car, it's been a dream come true. They are each so accomplished and mentor me to be the best that I can be on and off the bike. I am already looking forward to next year with TWENTY16."

The 18-year-old is a key rider for the team according to general manager Nicola Cranmer who is looking to see the young American further develop.

"Chloe is an unknown quantity at this point, every time she gets on the bike she makes progress," Crammer said.