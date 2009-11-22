Tragic accident takes Junior champion's life

Antonj Orsani tops the junior podium (Image credit: Settimanatricolore)

Anthony Orsani, the Italian junior time trial champion, was tragically killed in an accident while out training on Sunday near the town of Vinci in Tuscany.

Orsani, just over a week away from his 18th birthday, was critically injured when he collided with a car traveling in the opposite direction. According to Tuttobiciweb.it, he was conscious when help arrived, but died an hour later in the hospital.

He was training with five other teammates in preparation for his debut year in the Under 23 ranks behind his new Team Mastromarco directors Giuseppe Di Fresco and Carlo Franceschi.

Cyclingnews sends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of this talented young rider.