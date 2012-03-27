Tour of the Battenkill announces 29 invited teams

Image 1 of 5 The peloton crosses the covered bridge in Eagleville early in the race. (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 2 of 5 The peloton hammers down Meetinghouse Road, the seventh of eight dirt sections on the 100km circuit (Image credit: Barry Koblenz/basetwelvephoto.com) Image 3 of 5 Floyd Landis (Bahati Foundation) and Caleb Fairly (Holowesko Partners) maintain a 45 second lead on Meetinghouse Road (Image credit: Barry Koblenz/basetwelvephoto.com) Image 4 of 5 The field sweeps along the Battenkill River approaching Greenwich (Image credit: Barry Koblenz/basetwelvephoto.com) Image 5 of 5 The peloton negotiates a dirt road section during the Tour of the Battenkill. (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)

The Tour of the Battenkill announced today the 29 teams which will compete at the UCI 1.2-ranked race in Cambridge, New York on April 15, 2012.

Twelve professional teams top the field, including both of the USA's UCI Professional Continental teams: Team Type 1-Sanofi and UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling. Also accepting invitations are 10 UCI Continental teams from the USA (7), Canada (1) and Great Britain (2). The peloton will be completed by 17 elite amateur teams from the USA (12) and Canada (5). Each of the teams will have a minimum of four and a maximum of six riders.

The arduous 200km race, comprising two 100km laps starting and finishing in Cambridge, NY, is the first of eight UCI-ranked races taking place in the United States this season, and the first of three one-day events. The parcours in upstate New York is noted for its sectors of dirt roads, which comprise approximately 25 percent of the course, as well as steep climbs and unpredictable weather.

After a one year hiatus in 2011 when the race was run as an amateur event, it returns in 2012 once again with a UCI sanction and a place on the UCI America Tour for its marquee men's professional invitational event.

The 2011 amateur event was won by Brett Tivers (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton Rose) by 11 seconds over Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth), while Caleb Fairly (Holowesko Partners) soloed to victory in 2010 when it last held a UCI sanction.

2012 Tour of the Battenkill teams:

UCI Professional Continental

Team Type 1 - Sanofi (USA)

UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling (USA)

UCI Continental

Bissell Pro Cycling Team (USA)

BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development (USA)

Competitive Cyclist Racing Team (USA)

EKOÏ.com - Gaspésien (Can)

Kenda/5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder (USA)

Team IG - Sigma Sport (GBr)

Team Mountain Khakis - SmartStop (USA)

Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies (USA)

Team Raleigh - GAC (GBr)

Wonderful Pistachios Cycling (USA)

Elite amateur

Astellas Cycling (USA)

Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike (USA)

Bikereg.com/Cannondale Cycling Team (USA)

CashCall Mortgage (USA)

Champion System p/b Stan’s NoTubes/CRCA (USA)

Garneau/Quebecor Cycling Team (Can)

Hagens Berman Elite Cycling (USA)

Jet Fuel Cycling Team (Can)

Juwi Solar Elite Cycling (USA)

Mt. Borah Cycling Team (USA)

OCTTO presented by Cervélo (Can)

Pure Energy Cycling Team (USA)

Ride with Rendall Cycling Team (Can)

Stans NoTubes / AXA Equitable Cycling Team (USA)

Team Medique p/b Silber Investments (Can)

Team Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist (USA)

XO Communications p/b Cisco Systems (USA)