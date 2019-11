Tour of Qatar time trial start times

Image 1 of 5 Mark Cavendish in the gold jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 5 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins stage 2 at Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 5 Sacha Modolo and Mario Costa chat as they pin on their race numbers (Image credit: ©QCF/Paumer/Kåre Dehlie Thorstad) Image 4 of 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen and Tyler Farrar (Dimension Data) Image 5 of 5 The peloton heads toward Doha City during stage 2 in Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

After two sprint friendly stages, won by Mark Cavendish and Alexander Kristoff, stage three of the Tour of Qatar sees the peloton take on a 11km time trial, starting and finishing in Lusail.

Barry Markus (Roompot - Oranje Peloton) was set to start the time trial but has abandoned the race following a late crash on stage 2 that saw him break his collarbone in three places. Karl Menzies will be the first rider off at 1:42pm local time with one-minute intervals bewteen starters.

Overall race leader Cavendish will be the last rider to start at 4:03pm, defending a five second lead over Kristoff.

Etixx-Quick Step's Niki Terpstra won the time trial last year with Michael Hepburn (Orica-GreenEdge) claiming victory in 2014. Both riders are absent from the race this year, opening the door for a new winner against the clock.

