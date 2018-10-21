Tour of Guangxi stage 6 highlights - Video
Watch Jakobsen win for Quick-Step Floors in Guilin, Moscon seals overall title
Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) finished in the peloton to secure the overall victory at the second edition of the Tour of Guangxi on Sunday. Moscon beat Bora-Hansgrohe's Felix Grossschartner with Sergei Chernetski taking the final spot on the podium.
It was a sprint finish for the finale stage 6 of the race as Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step Floors) took his second stage victory of the week beating Pascal Ackermann and Rudiger Selig (both Bora-Hansgrohe).
The peloton raced a relatively flat 164 kilometres that started and finished in Guilin, and they raced under wet conditions. The breakaway formed early on to include Wang Meiyin (Bahrain-Merida), Nathan Van Hooydonck (BMC Racing), Bruno Armirail (Groupama-FDJ) and Jose Gonçalves (Katusha-Alpecin), while Tosh Van Der Sande (Lotto Soudal) and Lenard Hofstede (Team Sunweb) later bridged across.
Although they enjoyed a nearly four-minute lead, they were all brought back into the mix ahead of a bunch kick to the finish line.
