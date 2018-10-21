Fabio Jakobsen took two stages at the Tour of Guangxi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)

Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) finished in the peloton to secure the overall victory at the second edition of the Tour of Guangxi on Sunday. Moscon beat Bora-Hansgrohe's Felix Grossschartner with Sergei Chernetski taking the final spot on the podium.

It was a sprint finish for the finale stage 6 of the race as Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step Floors) took his second stage victory of the week beating Pascal Ackermann and Rudiger Selig (both Bora-Hansgrohe).

The peloton raced a relatively flat 164 kilometres that started and finished in Guilin, and they raced under wet conditions. The breakaway formed early on to include Wang Meiyin (Bahrain-Merida), Nathan Van Hooydonck (BMC Racing), Bruno Armirail (Groupama-FDJ) and Jose Gonçalves (Katusha-Alpecin), while Tosh Van Der Sande (Lotto Soudal) and Lenard Hofstede (Team Sunweb) later bridged across.

Although they enjoyed a nearly four-minute lead, they were all brought back into the mix ahead of a bunch kick to the finish line.

Watch the Tour of Guangxi stage 6 highlights video above.