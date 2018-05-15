Tour of California 2018: Stage 2 highlights – Video

Sebastian Henao leads the bunch through 'Cookie Corner' during stage 2 of the 2018 Tour of California (Image credit: Getty Images)

Team Sky's Egan Bernal lived up to the hype on Monday when he climbed his way to the stage win and the overall lead on stage 2 of the Tour of California.

The 157km stage from Ventura to the Gibraltar Road summit finish was animated by a three-man breakaway made up of Ruben Companioni (Holowesko-Citadel), Adam De Vos (Rally) and UnitedHealthcare's Jonny Clarke.

As was the case with the breakaway on the opening stage, the WorldTour teams were never going to let the Pro Continental teams' riders have too much rope, and the lead maxed-out at five-and-a-half minutes.

The trio's day was over just a couple of kilometres before the day's final climb, and it was strong work on Gibraltar Road by Team Sky, and in particular British youngster Tao Geoghegan Hart, that would set up Bernal for the victory. The 21-year-old Colombian crossed the line 21 seconds ahead of Bora-Hansgrohe's Rafal Majka, and 25 seconds ahead of Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott).

It means that Bernal goes into Tuesday's stage 3 with a 25-second advantage over Majka, and a 31-second lead over Yates.

See how it unfolded in the highlights video below.