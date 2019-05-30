Tour of Britain 2019 route announced

Image 1 of 5 The 2019 Tour of Britain route in full (Image credit: Tour of Britain) Image 2 of 5 Geraint Thomas and Chris Froome (Team Sky) at the Tour of Britain stage 2 start line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 2017 Tour of Britain overall winner Lars Boom (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 The Tour of Britain peloton on its way to Blyth (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Stage 1 for the Tour of Britain gets underway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Organisers of the OVO Tour of Britain have announced the route for the 2019 edition of the race, confirming that the final stage will take place in Manchester for the first time in 15 years.

The eight-day event starts in Glasgow, Scotland on September 7 and ends in Manchester on September 14. There is no individual time trial this year but the race has attracted a strong field in recent years, with riders often choosing to use the Tour of Britain as part of their World Championships preparation.





This year’s Tour of Britain crosses into Yorkshire and the race is made up of challenging stages, from the opening stage in Glasgow – the longest stage of the race – to the Pennines and Yorkshire Dales National Park later in the race.

"This year’s race is a quintessentially British affair, combining the short and sharp climbs we’re famed for with finishes for the world’s best sprinters and hopefully a few surprises along the way," said race director Mick Bennett, in a press release.

"But more than ever this year’s OVO Energy Tour of Britain route has been designed with spectators in mind. From visiting three iconic cities and including uphill finishes that are guaranteed to create drama to using finishing circuits, this year’s race will play a big role in helping Britain become a great cycling nation."

With unpredictable weather and an undulating race route, the overall title could be decided on any one of the eight stages but stage 3 and the penultimate day of racing in Warwickshire could be the most crucial of all. There are three uphill finishes in total, while the final stage in Manchester should suit the sprinters.

Tour of Britain 2019 stages

Stage 1: Saturday 7 September, Glasgow to Kirkcudbright 201.5km

Stage 2: Sunday 8 September, The Scottish Borders Stage 166.4km

Stage 3: Monday 9 September, Berwick-upon-Tweed to Newcastle-upon-Tyne 182.2km

Stage 4: Tuesday 10 September, Gateshead to Kendal 171.5km

Stage 5: Wednesday 11 September, The Wirral Stage 174km

Stage 6: Thursday 12 September, The Worcestershire Stage TBA

Stage 7: Friday 13 September, Warwick to Burton Dassett Country Park 186.5km

Stage 8: Saturday 14 September, Altrincham to Manchester 165km

Tour of Britain 2019 - how to follow

Live television and online coverage will be shown on Eurosport and ITV4. Stages will be televised from start to finish. Cyclingnews will have complete coverage from the race, including results, photos, race reports and news.

Tour of Britain previous winners

2018: Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors

2017: Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNL Jumbo

2016: Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data

2015: Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN-Qhubeka

2014: Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Garmin-Sharp

2013: Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky

2012: Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp

2011: Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank

2010: Michael Albasini (Sui) HTC-Columbia

2009: Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Columbia-HTC

2008: Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Agritubel

2007: Romain Feillu (Fra) Agritubel

2006: Martin Pedersen (Den) Team CSC

2005: Nick Nuyens (Bel) Quick Step-Innergetic

2004: Mauricio Ardila (Col) Chocolade Jacques