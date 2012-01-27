Tour Méditerranéen back on UCI calendar

Image 1 of 3 The Tour Méditerranéen became a two-man duel between David Moncoutie (Cofidis) and Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R La Mondiale). (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 3 2011 Tour Méditerranéen overall winner David Moncoutie (Cofidis) (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 3 The peloton at the Tour Méditerranéen Cycliste Professionnel. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

The UCI confirmed it has added the Tour Méditerranéen to the European Tour for the 2012 season. The race was said to be in jeopardy back in December, when the French Cycling Federation (FFC) announced on its website that it had not granted a license to the event.

Earlier this month, however, the organisers met with the FFC and French Cycling League presidents and were able to come to an accord which allowed the race to move ahead.

It announced a line-up of 18 teams for the 2012 race: WorldTour squads Vacansoleil-DCM, Saxo Bank, GreenEdge, FDJ - BigMat, Movistar, Garmin-Cervélo, Astana and AG2R-La Mondiale will be joined on the line by Accent.Jobs-Willems Veranda's, Acqua & Sapone, Team Type 1-Sanofi, Europcar, Cofidis, Bretagne Schuller, Spidertech and Saur Sojasun, as well as Continental teams VC La Pomme Marseille and Endura Racing. The remainder of the field will be announced at the presentation on January 30.