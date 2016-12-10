Tour de Romandie unveils 2017 parcours
Two mountaintop finishes await in six-day Swiss race
The Tour de Romandie unveiled its route for 2017 this week, with a pair of mountaintop finishes among the challenges awaiting the peloton in Switzerland this coming April.
Just as in 2016, next year's race will also include a pair of stages against the clock. The 2017 Tour de Romandie begins with a short prologue in Aigle on April 25. The races then heads immediately into the mountains for stage 1, which runs from Aigle to Champéry. A flatter stage 2 passes from Champéry, along the shore of Lake Geneva, to Bulle, leading into a looping stage 3 in and around Payerne.
The climbers will come to the fore again in stage 4, which finishes with an ascent to Leysin. The race concludes with an individual time trial in Lausanne.
Movistar's Nairo Quintana claimed the overall title in the 2016 edition of the WorldTour event, which often serves as an important spring tune-up for GC specialists targeting the Giro d'Italia or Tour de France. Reigning Tour de France champion Chris Froome (Sky) counts two GC wins and three stages on his career palmares.
2017 Tour de Romandie (April 25-30)
Tuesday, April 25 - Prologue: Aigle - Aigle, 4.8km
Wednesday, April 26 - Stage 1: Aigle - Champéry, 168.6km
Thursday, April 27 - Stage 2: Champéry - Bulle, 161.3km
Friday, April 28 - Stage 3: Payerne - Payerne, 187km
Saturday, April 29 - Stage 4: Domdidier - Leysin, 163.5km
Sunday, April 30 - Stage 5: Lausanne - Lausanne (ITT), 18.3km
