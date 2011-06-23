Tour de France: Vacansoleil without Devolder
Dutch team line-up leaked by Tour rookie
Wout Poels, a 23-year-old rider with Vacansoleil, revealed his squad's Tour de France line-up on his personal website on Thursday. The team was also going to announce its rider selection officially today, but the Tour rookie was faster.
Belgian champion Stijn Devolder is not included in the list of nine riders. Devolder, struggling to find both form and morale after the death of his close friend Wouter Weylandt in the Giro d'Italia, will be training in July instead of racing the Tour. The Belgian aims to target the Vuelta a Espana in late August instead.
The final nine Vacansoleil riders for the Tour are French sprinter Romain Feillu, Tour de Suisse stage winners Thomas De Gendt and Borut Bozic, Bjorn Leukemans, Johnny Hoogerland, Rob Ruijgh, Lieuwe Westra, Wouter Poels and Marco Marcato.
