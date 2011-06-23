Tour de France: Vacansoleil without Devolder

Image 1 of 8 The Vacansoleil team races in front of a spectacular backdrop (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 8 Ridley have integrated the brakes on Vacansoleil-DCM's machines. (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 3 of 8 Thomas De Gendt and Bjorn Leukemans are part of the Vacansoleil-DCM Tour de France line-up. (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 4 of 8 One of the Ridley steeds that will carry Vacansoleil-DCM around France. (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 5 of 8 The brake callipers are concealed on Vacansoleil-DCM's bikes. (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 6 of 8 Sram provide the groupsets for Vacansoleil-DCM. (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 7 of 8 The front brake callipers are concealed on Vacansoleil-DCM's bikes. (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 8 of 8 The Vacansoleil team is presented on stage (Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

Wout Poels, a 23-year-old rider with Vacansoleil, revealed his squad's Tour de France line-up on his personal website on Thursday. The team was also going to announce its rider selection officially today, but the Tour rookie was faster.

Belgian champion Stijn Devolder is not included in the list of nine riders. Devolder, struggling to find both form and morale after the death of his close friend Wouter Weylandt in the Giro d'Italia, will be training in July instead of racing the Tour. The Belgian aims to target the Vuelta a Espana in late August instead.

The final nine Vacansoleil riders for the Tour are French sprinter Romain Feillu, Tour de Suisse stage winners Thomas De Gendt and Borut Bozic, Bjorn Leukemans, Johnny Hoogerland, Rob Ruijgh, Lieuwe Westra, Wouter Poels and Marco Marcato.

