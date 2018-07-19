Tour de France: Stage 12 highlights - Video

Geraint Thomas celebrates his stage win in Alpe d'Huez (Image credit: Getty Images)

As if his stage win and day in the maillot jaune of the Tour de France weren't enough, Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) darted away from the leading group to claim the most coveted stage win of the race on Alpe d'Huez.

The Welshman was in disbelief after out-sprinting Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) and Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) on the storied climb, but the result came from meticulous teamwork with defending overall champion Chris Froome and their young Colombian teammate Egan Bernal, who shut down most of the late attacks.

Thomas extended his lead to 1:39 on his teammate Froome, with Dumoulin at 1:50 in third.