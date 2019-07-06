Tour de France stage 1 preview: Bernal, Moscon, Viviani – Podcast

Elia Viviani at QuickStep's pre-Tour press conference (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

In the latest Cyclingnews podcast, brought to you in association with Sportful, Pinarello and Floyd’s of Leadville, the CN team previews the first stage of this year’s Tour de France.

We talk to stage 1 favourite Elia Viviani of Deceuninck-QuickStep, and rival sprinter Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates), who both have a very real chance of pulling on the coveted maillot jaune in Brussels on Saturday evening, with the yellow jersey going to whoever can win the opening stage, which is very likely to end in a bunch sprint.

We also talk to GC contender Egan Bernal and Gianni Moscon – two young teammates at Team Ineos, which also boasts defending Tour champion Geraint Thomas.

