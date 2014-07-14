Trending

Tour de France: Porte moves into second overall

Team Sky rider happy heading into first rest day

Richie Porte surrounded by his Team Sky teammates

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Richie Porte (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Richie Porte (Team Sky) was fourth

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Richie Porte (Team Sky) finished just behind the maillot jaune

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Richie Porte (Sky) is now his team's GC man after Froome's abandon

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Five days ago Team Sky thought they were waving goodbye to their general classification hopes as their team leader Chris Froome was forced to abandon the Tour de France. However, Richie Porte changed that on La Planche de Belles Filles.

