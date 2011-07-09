Tour de France new shorts

Geraint Thomas at the end of a disappointing day for his Sky team. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Movistar rider Intxausti to continue despite fracture to upper radius

After crossing the line of the 7th stage of the 2011 Tour de France, Beñat Intxausti was moved to the Centre Hospitalier de Châteauroux in order to take a MRI scan on his right elbow. The Basque rider had been suffering pain since he crashed on the opening stage of this year's Grande Boucle. An earlier inspection of the rider had given him the all clear however as the pain had not decreased at all in the first week the team decided to get the scan.

The MRI confirmed a broken upper radius.The Movistar rider is however expected to continue riding.

Cavendish impressed with former teammate Greipel

"It was incredible to see the speed of his acceleration - I respect him for that - but I knew he couldn't hold it. I know how Greipel sprints as I try to study my rivals. With the speed he passed me it was obvious he had accelerated from four to five positions back. Unless he's on the best form of everybody here he was always going to fade," Cavendish said.

The Manxman was able to pass Greipel in the closing metres, as was Alessandro Petacchi, but the signs are promising for the German after a fairly anonymous start to the Tour.

Wiggins out, and the White jersey relinquished after tough day for Sky

As if losing captain Bradley Wiggins on stage seven wasn't enough, Sky also gave up the lead in the maillot blanc competition after Edvald Boasson Hagen and Geraint Thomas waited for Wiggins after his crash. The pair lost nearly three minutes and are now sixth and seventh is the classification. The day was a massive change in fortune for the team which had 24 hours previously won their first ever stage of the Tour de France.

Director SportiB Sean Yates explained after the stage the implications of the Wiggins crash.

"For the rest of the team, their roles are obviously going to change now. We got a stage win with Edvald yesterday and we are in the hunt for more.

"Ben (Swift) is in his first Tour de France and will be right up there in the sprints, Rigoberto (Urán) is a great climber, and the other guys all have the potential to spring a surprise as well. There is still plenty to fight for."

Kreuziger cleared to ride and will also continue

Roman Kreuziger (Astana) was one of the lucky ones – sort of. At least he didn't break anything and can continue in the Tour. But he will pay a price.

The Czech was one of many who hit the road – literally – in Friday's stage. Examinations showed no fracture in his injured wrist, just contusions.

“He will suffer in the next few days, especially tomorrow (Saturday). But he can continue riding,” said team doctor Marco Pallini.

In the Twittersphere

Some of the reactions from yesterday's stage were best summed up on Twitter.

Geraint Thomas commented;

"All this talk of rider safety... It comes down to us riders!! There are some right muppets in the peloton, even some GC riders!!"

Richie Porte:

"Finished the day with nearly as many skid marks in my chamois as I did flat spots in my rear tyre.. Utter chaos!"

Levi Leipheimer:

"Another bad day for @TeamRadioShack as 6 of us crashed. #runningoutofclothing"

Did Johnny Hoogerland of Vacansoliel-DCM help Tom Boonen decide to abandon the race?

The two spoke in the peloton Friday. "He complained of headaches and said that he had a concussion," Hoogerland explained. "I said, why don't you step down?"

"Two minutes later I was told that boonen had abandoned..."