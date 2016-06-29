Tour de France by the numbers: 103rd edition gives riders a pay bump

Image 1 of 4 Tour de France by the numbers (Image credit: ASO) Image 2 of 4 Tour de France by the numbers (Image credit: ASO) Image 3 of 4 Tour de France by the numbers (Image credit: ASO) Image 4 of 4 Tour de France by the numbers (Image credit: ASO)

The organisers of the Tour de France announced today that the prize money for its 103rd edition has gone up - the winner will get €500,000 this year, up €50,000 from previous years. Winners of the green and polka dot jerseys in Paris will get €25,000. The best young rider wins €20,000, and each day in a special jersey nets €600. Stage winners will each get €11,000, up from €8,000, and all of the riders who finish will be paid €1,000, up from 400.

More Tour de France numbers:

14 million - Goodies distributed by the publicity caravan to roadside spectators

10-12 million - The estimated number of spectators who will watch the race

€2,295,850 - The total prize purse at the Tour de France

€50,000 - Prize for the best team in the race

40,000 - Number of hotel nights reserved for race organisation and teams

23,000 - Number of gendarmes keeping the race safe

€5,000 - Special primes for three climbs, one each on stage 8, 10 and 18.

4,500 - The total number of people travelling with the race between teams, race organisation, publicity caravan and media.

3,535 - Total distance of the Tour de France in kilometers

2,408m - The highest point of the Tour de France on the Port d'Envalira on stage 10. It is also the Souvenir Henri Desgrange, a special prize.

2000 - The number of accredited journalists for the Tour de France

660 - Cities that host the Tour de France route

300 - Team staff

237.5 - Longest stage in kilometers (stage 4)

219 - The highest bib number

198 - Riders starting the race

165 - European riders

103 - Editions of the Tour de France

63 - Categorized climbs

54.5 - Kilometers of individual time trialing

42 years, 17 days - Age of oldest rider Matteo Tosatto (Tinkoff)

38 - Age of Mathew Hayman (Orica-BikeExchange), the oldest Tour de France rookie

35 - Countries represented in the peloton

34 - Number of Grand Tour starts for Tosatto

33 - Number of riders racing the Tour de France for the first time

22 years 219 days - Age of youngest rider, Sondre Holst Enger (IAM Cycling)

22 - Teams starting the Tour de France

16 - Number of times Sylvain Chavanel (Direct Energie) will have started the Tour de France

15 - Number of consecutive Grand Tours for Adam Hansen (Lotto Soudal)