Tour de France by the numbers: 103rd edition gives riders a pay bump

Winner's prize upped to €500,000

The organisers of the Tour de France announced today that the prize money for its 103rd edition has gone up - the winner will get €500,000 this year, up €50,000 from previous years. Winners of the green and polka dot jerseys in Paris will get €25,000. The best young rider wins €20,000, and each day in a special jersey nets €600. Stage winners will each get €11,000, up from €8,000, and all of the riders who finish will be paid €1,000, up from 400.

More Tour de France numbers:

  • 14 million - Goodies distributed by the publicity caravan to roadside spectators
  • 10-12 million - The estimated number of spectators who will watch the race
  • €2,295,850 - The total prize purse at the Tour de France
  • €50,000 - Prize for the best team in the race
  • 40,000 - Number of hotel nights reserved for race organisation and teams
  • 23,000 - Number of gendarmes keeping the race safe

  • €5,000 - Special primes for three climbs, one each on stage 8, 10 and 18.
  • 4,500 - The total number of people travelling with the race between teams, race organisation, publicity caravan and media.
  • 3,535 - Total distance of the Tour de France in kilometers
  • 2,408m - The highest point of the Tour de France on the Port d'Envalira on stage 10. It is also the Souvenir Henri Desgrange, a special prize.
  • 2000 - The number of accredited journalists for the Tour de France
  • 660 - Cities that host the Tour de France route
  • 300 - Team staff
  • 237.5 - Longest stage in kilometers (stage 4)

  • 219 - The highest bib number
  • 198 - Riders starting the race
  • 165 - European riders
  • 103 - Editions of the Tour de France
  • 63 - Categorized climbs
  • 54.5 - Kilometers of individual time trialing
  • 42 years, 17 days - Age of oldest rider Matteo Tosatto (Tinkoff)
  • 38 - Age of Mathew Hayman (Orica-BikeExchange), the oldest Tour de France rookie

  • 35 - Countries represented in the peloton
  • 34 - Number of Grand Tour starts for Tosatto
  • 33 - Number of riders racing the Tour de France for the first time
  • 22 years 219 days - Age of youngest rider, Sondre Holst Enger (IAM Cycling)
  • 22 - Teams starting the Tour de France
  • 16 - Number of times Sylvain Chavanel (Direct Energie) will have started the Tour de France
  • 15 - Number of consecutive Grand Tours for Adam Hansen (Lotto Soudal)

  • 11 - Riders who have won the Tour de France back-to-back
  • 9 - Flat stages
  • 9 - Mountain stages
  • 7 - Number of Cyclingnews staff at the Tour de France
  • 4 - Summit finishes
  • 4 - Countries traversed: France, Spain, Andorra, and Switzerland
  • 2 - Rest days
  • 1 - Chris Froome's bib number as defending champion

 