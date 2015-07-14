Tour de France: Adam Yates reiterates ability with La Pierre Saint Martin climb

Image 1 of 5 Romain Sicard (Europcar), Adam yates (Orica-GreenEdge) and Alejando Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 The Orica-GreenEdge team (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 5 Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) Image 4 of 5 Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) at the 2014 British national championships (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 The win goes to Adam Yates (Orica GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

On his first Tour de France summit finish, Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) lived up to the hype that has surrounded the Orica-GreenEdge rider since his professional debut at the start of the 2014 season. The 22-year-old started the race with the ambition of stage wins and the general classification a secondary goal and proved on the Tour’s first ever finish at La Pierre Saint Martin he will be a rider to watch over the remaining 11 stages in the race.

With Orica-GreenEdge taking a relaxed approach to the stage 9 team time trial ahead of the first rest day, Yates explained his ‘fresh’ legs were key to his seventh place on the climb ahead of former Tour winners Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Vincenzo Nibali (Astana).



