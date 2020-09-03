Tour de France 2020 stage 6: Finish line quotes

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana Pro Team) - winner of stage 6

"This is a very important victory for me. The Tour de France is the most important race in the world, so I’m really happy. It went as well as it could have. I’ve been working hard to get a victory like this. It was a stage we (Astana) targeted, and I’m delighted it came to fruition and the hard work paid off today.

"Today on the bus we spoke about this stage, we knew it was one we could target. I’d lost enough time to be allowed into the breakaway, then we got to the climb and I climbed at my rhythm. Alexandre Vinokourov had told me about the 2-kilometre section which would be the hardest part, and gave my maximum there. When I heard [Jesus] Herrada was at 25 seconds I was a little worried but I knew if I gave my all without going into the red that I could win." (ASO)

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) - 10th on stage and GC race leader

"It was a strong breakaway. There were a lot of guys who really wanted to go in there today. It was pretty much all flat all the way to the climb so it was quite hard to control, but I think we did a good job. In the end I had Mikel [Nieve] and Esteban [Chaves Rubio] with me, so all in all it was a good day.

"It was just the way the break already had the gap, and all the bonuses were already taken, so there wasn’t much to gain for anyone. Then also the final climb wasn’t super steep, and it takes a lot of effort to get a few seconds. Everyone was saving their energy and keeping it for a later day. We defended well, and it’s another day in yellow.

"It was a strange situation. We rode well today and hopefully did the jersey proud. Tomorrow is a sprint stage we have two really hard stages. I know quite a lot about the climbs and it’s going to be super tough. I’ve got a strong team here not just for the flat but also the climbing stages, so I’m looking forward to it.

"I still want to win a stage, that’s what I came here to do but it’s pretty hard to throw away time when you’re in the lead. From now we’ll take it day by day and we’ll see what happens." (ASO)

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) - 14th on the stage

“It was a medium mountain stage but a tough mountain stage. I felt quite strong [on the Col de la Lusette], to be honest. We were expecting there to be more attacks on that climb, but we couldn’t see much because there was a false flat after the Mandagout, so we couldn’t see anyone ahead of us. The Pyrenees are coming and I would say that is what we are focus on.” (Eurosport)

Neilson Powless (EF Pro Cycling) - fourth on the stage

"In the very beginning, it was incredibly hard. Everyone in that group could roll incredibly hard on those flat roads. Just the speed we were carrying was really impressive and it’s not often you see guys who can hold speeds of high 40s, lower 50s [kilometres per hour] for so long. After we were in the group [breakaway] and rolling steady, I was really happy with the group because almost everyone was taller than me so I could hide behind them, like Daniel Oss or Greg [Van Avermaet], so I just tried to hide behind those guys.

"I think I was also attacking at the right moments, on the steepest part of the climb when everyone behind me got the least amount of draft or assistance from my attacks. At the end of the day I was just really happy to be racing aggressively, and I think it’s all going to be money in the bank for future development and maybe one day I’ll be strong enough to hold an attack like that." (ITV)