Tour de France 2017: Stage 12 video preview

The breakaway is chased by the peloton as they make the climb of the Col de Mente during stage 17 of the 2012 Tour de France from Bagneres-de-Luchon to Peyragudes

At this year's Tour de France, Cyclingnews has partnered with Relive to produce video previews of each stage of the race. Viewers can take a closer look at each day's race with a flyover view of the route.

Why not see what the riders have in store on the forthcoming stage 12 from Pau to Peyragudes? The long 214-kilometre day out features six classified climbs, including the Col de Menté, the Porte de Bales, Col du Peyresourde and finally the summit finish to Peyragudes.

This first major jaunt into the Pyrenees will no doubt have a big impact on the general classification. Chris Froome (Team Sky) goes into the race with the yellow jersey on his back, his 51st day in yellow. He has a slim lead of 18 seconds over Fabio Aru (Astana) with Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) at just 51 seconds. Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale-Drapac) is also inside a minute of the maillot jaune after his victory on stage 9.

After two sprint stages, this is likely to be an action packed day, although plenty of the riders will be hoping it's much less eventful than the last mountain stage.

You can find all our stage previews in our Tour de France hub and on our video channel.