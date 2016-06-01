Tour de France 2016 stage maps and profiles revealed

Image 1 of 5 Race director Christian Prudhomme with the map of the 2016 Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Tour de France 2016 Stage 1 Profile (Image credit: ASO) Image 3 of 5 Official Tour de France Guide 2016 Image 4 of 5 Froome on his way to victory on Mont Ventoux in 2013 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 The final podium of the 2015 Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The 2016 Tour de France route was unveiled back on October 20, 2015 in Paris with ASO confirming a Mont-Saint-Michel Grand Départ on July 2 and Champs-Élysées finish 21 stages later on July 24. The exact roads which the peloton will cover and the mountains they will climb have now been released by ASO with stage maps and profiles made available.

Only select stage profiles were made public in October with general director of the Tour, Christian Prudhomme, and the race's sports director, Thierry Gouvenou, having now finalised the 3,519 kilometre route.

The Pyrenees and Alps will again be crucial to the overall aspirations of riders such as defending champion Chris Froome (Team Sky), Alberto Contador (Tinkoff), Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) although the return of Mont Ventoux, and excursions into Andorra and Switzerland ensure the race isn't likely to be decided in one specific location.

An 17km uphill time trial from Sallanches to Megeve and the rolling Bourg-Saint-Andéol to La Caverne du Pont-d'Arc 37km test against the clock are two further obstacles for the general classification riders to conquer. There will also be numerous opportunities for breakaways across the 21 stages while a yellow jersey awaits the first sprinter across the stage 1 finish line in Utah Beach / Sainte-Marie-Du-Mont.

Tour de France 2016 stages

• Stage 1: Mont Saint-Michel - Utah Beach - 188km

• Stage 2: Saint-Lo - Cherbourg-Octeville - 182km

• Stage 3: Granville - Angers - 222km

• Stage 4: Saumur - Limoges - 232km

• Stage 5: Limoges - Le Lioran - 216km

• Stage 6: July Arpajon-sur-Cère - Montauban - 187km

• Stage 7: L'Isle-Jourdain - Lac de Payolle - 162km

• Stage 8: Pau - Bagnères-de-Luchon - 183km

• Stage 9: Vielha Val d'Aran - Andorra-Arcalis -184km

• Rest Day: Andorra

• Stage 10: Escaldes-Engordany - Revel 198km

• Stage 11: Carcassonne - Montpellier -164km

• Stage 12: Montpellier - Mont Ventoux - 185km

• Stage 13: Bourg-Saint-Andéol - La Caverne du Pont-d'Arc - 37km - Individual time trial

• Stage 14: Montélimar - Villars-les-Dombes - Parc des Oiseaux - 208km

• Stage 15: July Bourg-en-Bresse - Culoz -159km

•Stage 16: 18 July Moirans-en-Montagne - Bern - 206km

• Rest Day 2: Bern

• Stage 17: Bern - Finhaut Émosson -184km

• Stage 18: Sallanches - Megève - 17 km - Individual time trial

• Stage 19: Albertville - Saint-Gervais-les-Bains -146km

• Stage 20: Megève - Morzine - 146km

• Stage 21: Chantilly - Paris - 113km

