The Official Tour de France Guide 2016 is available to pre-order now
228-page official programme plus souvenir gifts
Celebrate the build-up to the world´s biggest annual sporting event with the only UK Official Tour de France Guide 2016. Compiled by the team behind Procycling magazine and Cyclingnews, this year's guide is available to pre-order now with free UK delivery.
Inside your souvenir pack you'll find a huge 228-page official programme packed with profiles of every team, stats for every rider, maps of every stage, interviews with the stars, expert analysis and a whole lot more.
In addition to the official programme, the souvenir pack also contains:
- A giant wall chart for filling in the stage winner and jersey holders after each day’s racing
- The Cycling Anthology Extracts featuring stories from the Tour
- The official full-size fold-out route map
- 3 deluxe art cards featuring classic images from previous tours
