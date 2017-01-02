Top five dream road wheelsets of 2017 - Video
A closer look at the most desirable wheels on the market
This article originally appeared on BikeRadar
One of the best ways to improve the ride and feel of a road bike is to upgrade its wheels. In fact, plenty of people will tell you it's the biggest difference you'll make to any bike. Sadly, the price of the best-performing road wheels tends to be seriously high. But what if money was no object?
Well, with that in mind, and in no particular order, here are five lustworthy road hoops for those to whom a pricetag is just a number!
