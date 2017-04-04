Tom Boonen: A career retrospective - Gallery

Image 1 of 94 Boonen in the Belgian National Champion jersey during the 2009 Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 94 Tom Boonen's first Paris-Roubaix victory, 2005 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 94 Boonen raises his arms as he realises he has become World Champion in 2005 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 94 Alberto Contador, Tom Boonen and two dolphins (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 94 A determined Boonen drills the front of the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 94 Boonen attempts to chase Fabian Cancellara during the famous Muur attack in the 2010 Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 94 A visibly upset Boonen following Cancellara's victory at the Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 94 Boonen involved in a huge crash during a sprint at the 2010 Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 94 Tom Boonen meets Lance Armstrong for a chat in 2010 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 94 Gent-Wevelgem victory 2011 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 94 Alessandro Ballan and Tom Boonen during the 2012 E3 Harelbeke (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 94 The 2012 E3 Harelbeke podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 94 A young Peter Sagan and Tom Boonen go toe-to-toe during the 2012 Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 94 Cancellara, Boonen and Flecha during the 2010 E3 Prijs Vlaanderen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 94 A second pace was Boonen's best Milan-San Remo result in thirteen attempts (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 94 Tom Boonen and Fabian Cancellara during the 2008 E3 Harelbeke (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 94 Boonen was victorious at Paris-Roubaix again in 2008 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 94 Cancellara congratulates Boonen on the Roubaix podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 94 A premature celebration costs Boonen victory to a young Mark Cavendish at Scheldeprijs, 2008 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 94 Vuelta a Espana stage victory 2008 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 94 Fans offer Boonen a beer following the 2009 Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 94 A solo breakaway at Paris-Roubaix for Boonen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 94 Patrick Lefevre congratulates Boonen in the Roubaix velodrome (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 94 Boonen's first Belgian National Title, 2009 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 94 The 2012 Tour of Flanders podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 94 Tom Boonen's silouhette following the 2012 Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 94 A young Peter Sagan edges out Tom Boonen in a 2012 Tour of California stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 94 Boonen during the 2016 E3 Harelbeke (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 94 Boonen puts the hammer down during the 2016 Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 94 Mat Hayman victorious at Paris-Roubaix, 2016 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 94 Tom Boonen leads the 2016 Tour de Wallonie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 94 Tom Boonen and Peter Sagan greet eachother at the GP Montreal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 94 Boonen thinks what might've been following his 2016 World Championships podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 94 Boonen congratulates the two-time World Champion (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 94 Sagan wins his second World Championships (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 94 Boonen celebrates victory in San Juan, 2017 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 94 A mechanic pushes Boonen away during the 2016 Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 94 Boonen down after a horrific crash at the Abu Dhabi Tour that nearly ended his career (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 94 Boonen celebrates Rund um Koln victory, 2015 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 94 Boonen gets instructions from the team car at the Eneco Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 94 Omega-Pharma Quick-Step on their way to Team Time Trial victory at the 2012 World Championships (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 94 Tony Martin and Tom Boonen during the 2012 Team Time Trial World Championships (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 94 Mark Cavendish and Tom Boonen become team mates in 2013 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 94 Boonen and Cavendish take the antics to the limit during the 2013 team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 94 Boonen crashes out of the 2013 Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 94 Geraint Thomas and Tom Boonen during the 2014 Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 94 Cancellara cools down Boonen at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 94 The famous 2015 Omloop Het Niuewsblad (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 49 of 94 Tom Boonen becomes the first ever rider to win on disc brakes (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 50 of 94 Boonen celebrates finishing his first Milan-San Remo in 2003 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 51 of 94 Tom Boonen takes refuelling seriously (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 52 of 94 On the Tour de France podium after his stage victory in 2004 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 53 of 94 Boonen in the 2002 Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne for U.S. Postal Services (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 54 of 94 The 2002 Paris-Roubaix podium. Boonen's first and certainly not last (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 55 of 94 Tom Boonen and George Hincapie for U.S. Postal on the pave during a wet Paris-Roubaix, 2002 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 56 of 94 Tom Boonen poses with a U.S. Postal Services Trek (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 57 of 94 Down time at the 2004 Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 58 of 94 Showing off the 2005 Paris-Nice leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 59 of 94 Boonen celebrates on the E3 Prijs Vlaanderen podiumBoonen's first top-ten of Milan-San Remo. 2005 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 60 of 94 Boonen poses for the camera in 2004 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 61 of 94 Lance Armstrong, Tom Boonen and Fabian Cancellara ahead of stage 1 at the 2004 Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 62 of 94 Boonen's first Tour de France stage victory. Stage 20, Paris (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 63 of 94 World Champion Mario Cipollini dwarfs Tom Boonen in the 2003 Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 64 of 94 A young Boonen in 1997 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 65 of 94 (L-R) Paolo Bettini, Servais Knaven, Jose Mercado, Richard Virenque, Johan Museeuw and Tom Boonen, 2003 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 66 of 94 Boonen just misses out on a podium finish during stage 2 of the 2003 Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 67 of 94 Boonen shows off his bike at the 2003 Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 68 of 94 Boonen wears the leaders jersey at the Ruta del Sol after winning the opening stage in 2004 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 69 of 94 Messing around in 2004 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 70 of 94 A victorious Tom Boonen in the 2004 E3 Harelbeke (then E3 Prijs Vlaanderen) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 71 of 94 The Gent-Wevelgem 2004 podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 72 of 94 Tom Boonen's first Tour of Flanders victory, 2005 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 73 of 94 Boonen celebrates crossing the line in the Roubaix velodrome ahead of George Hincapie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 74 of 94 A third consecutive E3 Prijs Vlaanderen in 2006 for Boonen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 75 of 94 The 2006 Tour of Flanders podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 76 of 94 Tom Boonen wears the maillot jaune during the 2006 Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 77 of 94 Bernard Hinault congratulates the race leader at the 2006 Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 78 of 94 Eneco Tour stage 6 victory for Boonen, 2006 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 79 of 94 Tom Boonen inspects a Lamborghini Murcielago (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 80 of 94 Tour of Qatar victory, 2007 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 81 of 94 Boonen attacks the Muur during the 2007 Het Volk (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 82 of 94 The sprint during the 2007 Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 83 of 94 Tom Boonen recces the Poggio in the World Champion's jersey, 2006 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 84 of 94 The Paris-Nice leader wins stage 2 in 2006 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 85 of 94 2006: Tom Boonen meets Eddy Merckx in Belgium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 86 of 94 Boonen wears the green jersey during the 2005 Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 87 of 94 Team time trial, stage 4 of the 2005 Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 88 of 94 Tom Boonen and Lance Armstrong in Nancy, France 2005 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 89 of 94 The 2005 Men's World Championship road race podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 90 of 94 Tom Boonen and Patrick Lefevre celebrate a successful season at the end of 2005 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 91 of 94 SCUBA diving in the rainbow jersey. Why not? (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 92 of 94 A dolphin and Tom Boonen, Curacao 2005 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 93 of 94 (L-R) Paolo Bettini, Nick Nuyens, Pippo Pozzato and Juan Garate hold up Tom Boonen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 94 of 94 The 2007 Tour de France jersey winners (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Tom Boonen burst onto the world cycling stage in 2002 with US Postal Service. At just twenty-one years of age, Boonen rode to an emphatic third place behind Johan Museeuw and Steffen Wesemann in his first, and the one hundredth edition of Paris-Roubaix.

Boonen went on to finish on the podium inside the Roubaix velodrome a total six times, four of which were on the top step – a record only matched by Roger De Vlaeminck. Following a single season with the infamous American team, Boonen joined an earlier incarnation of the Quick-Step Floors team and has remained with Patrick Lefevere and the Belgian team for fifteen seasons.

Complementing the four victories at ‘The Hell of the North', Boonen has also achieved three Tour of Flanders victories, three Gent-Wevelgem victories, five E3 Harelbeke/Prijs Vlaanderen victories, two Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne victories, six Tour de France stages, two Vuelta a Espana stages, a Tour de France Green Jersey, two national titles and a World title to name just some of the highlights of his 16-year career.

As Boonen's career comes to an end, fittingly where it truly begun on the cobbles of Paris-Roubaix, Cyclingnews takes a look back at some of the highlights, the lows and the greatest victories of Belgium's poster boy.

Let us know your favourite memories of Tom Boonen's career in the comments below.