Image 1 of 5 Greg van Avermaet (BMC Racing) in the lead at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Svein Tuft (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 5 Bob Jungels (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini)

The 2016 edition of Tirreno-Adriatico will be decided by the 10.1km stage 7 time trial in San Benedetto del Tronto. BMC's Greg Van Avermaet leads Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) by eight seconds with Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep) tipped as the most dangerous rival to the Belgian.

Orica-GreenEdge's Svein Tuft will be the first rider out on course at 12:35pm local time with riders to follow at one minute intervals. For the top-16 riders, starting with Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge), there will be two minute intervals. Van Avermaet will be the last of the 177 starters at 3:46pm.

Former world champion against the clock, Tony Martin (Etixx-Quickstep) will start at 1:29pm while current world champion Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky) will roll out at 1:51pm. Fabian Cancellara will start at 2:30pm, but the Trek-Segafredo rider is suffering from a cold and won't contest for victory as he explained to Cyclingnews.

For stage 6 video highlights from Tirreno-Adriatico, click here

Tirreno-Adriatico stage 7 time trial start times