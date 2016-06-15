Tinkov: It's time to put the toy back in the box
Froome and Contador equal in a head-to-head, says Tinkoff boss
Oleg Tinkov has admitted he has mixed emotions about leaving the sport of cycling at the end of the year but that it is time for him to take the rational decision and wave goodbye.
Tinkov exclusively revealed to Cyclingnews in 2015 that he would leave the sport at the end of this season and his Tinkoff squad are set to close if they cannot find a sponsor for 2017. It’s expected that Alberto Contador and Peter Sagan – the team’s star riders – will move to Trek-Segafredo and Astana respectively for next year.
