Tinkoff-Saxo remains in Kreuziger's corner ahead of CAS case

The Tinkoff-Saxo team has reiterated its support for Roman Kreuziger as the Czech rider prepares to fight for his reputation and career in his Biological Passport case against the UCI and WADA.





The UCI has begun working on its appeal and will head to CAS in the knowledge it has yet to lose a Passport case. In the meantime, the Tinkoff-Saxo team can only sit and wait for the final verdict. Kreuziger remains on the team's roster.





Improving the Passport for the future

Feltrin and the UCI have both admitted that the process by which Passport cases are dealt with needs restructuring with both parties appearing frustrated with the time it has taken to reach this point. At present no date has been set for the CAS hearing and the final verdict could take months.





“We’ve seen that abnormalities in the Passport can be interpreted and explained in different ways and it’s now a question of what level of explanation you need from the rider and what level of uncertainty you need to accept in the process. The passport is a wonderful tool but it should be made better and it should be there to safeguard the riders.”





When asked if he believed Kreuziger’s assertion that he had never doped, Feltrin answered: “We believe in what he’s saying. Now will his truth remain as the judicial truth at the end of the case? We don’t know but whatever the outcome of the case we’ll abide by the decision and take that as the ultimate truth.”

