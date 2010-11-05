Tickets on sale next week for British Track Cycling World Cup

The British team pursuit squad was unstoppable at the Beijing Olympics. (Image credit: Greg Chang/Photosport International)

British Cycling members can snap up "early bird" tickets for the UCI Track Cycling World Cup in Manchester from next Friday, November 12.

The event on February 18-20, 2011 will see the cream of homegrown talent take on international stars in a battle for the coveted rainbow stripes - with the added incentive that it's a qualifier for the 2012 Olympics.

Tickets for the event at Manchester Velodrome are expected to sell out after they go on sale to the public later next week on November 15.

