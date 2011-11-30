TIBCO bolster squad for 2012

Tara Whitten took the silver medal. (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Team TIBCO has announced its 2012 roster, with the arrival of four new riders, Amanda Miller, Veronique Fortin, Lauren Hall, and Jen Purcell, adding to an already strong core.

US stage racing sensation Miller had a breakout year in 2011 on the international scene, winning a stage of International Thuringen Rundfahrt, and posting consistently strong results in Europe, leading to a spot on the American World Championships team in Copenhagen.

"We knew Amanda was a special rider when we brought her onto the team in 2010," said Team TIBCO founder and manager Linda Jackson. "This season, she continued to develop into a top-flight talent."

Reigning Canadian National Road Champion Fortin, an "exceptional climbing talent" as described by Jackson, is another solid signing. The 31-year-old is one of the rising stars of Canadian cycling, taking the title while working full-time as an anesthesiologist.

The sprinting ranks have also been bolstered with the arrival of Lauren Hall and Jen Purcell, both capable of winning in bunch dashes.

The new additions join the existing core of riders including Olympians Erinne Willock and Joanne Kiesanowski, Meredith Miller and Megan Guarnier, Samantha Schneider, young talent Kendall Ryan, and overall powerhouse Jennifer Wheeler.

The team will be focused on the NCC and NRC race calendars, while also helping their athletes pursue their objectives of making the 2012 Olympics.

"The U.S. needs to finish as one of the top five countries in the UCI rankings by May 30 in order to send a four-rider squad to the Olympic Games," Jackson said.

"To support the goals of both our athletes and USA Cycling, we will be sending Team TIBCO to Europe for two solid blocks of racing in the spring. These races will prime our riders to come back to the U.S ready to kick off the NRC calendar with Redlands."

The team also re-affirmed it's support for the Team TIBCO Juniors and Team TIBCO II squads, both of which enjoyed great success in 2011.

"Both of these teams are important to our organization's mission of providing opportunities for women to develop as athletes and people, so they can reach their full potential," Jackson said.

TIBCO has been involved in women's cycling for the last three years, with the team launching in 2009.