Thomas: Sutton always wanted the best for British riders

In the wake of Shane Sutton's resignation from British Cycling following allegations of sexism and discrimination, Team Sky's Geraint Thomas has released a statement regarding the recent events. Sutton has been a key figure in Thomas' career since the Welshman started cycling professionally, first on the track with British Cycling and then at Team Sky, before the Australian moved back to full time work with the national federation.

In his statement, Thomas calls out inequality in all sport and backs the independent review into allegations of sexism at British Cycling. Thomas also states that Sutton has been a crucial figure in his career thus far and isn't solely responsible for inequality across cycling in Britain.

"With regards to recent events I'd like to say that there is absolutely no place for inequality in sport, and the recent accusations made against British cycling need to be looked at and treated seriously," Thomas' statement read. "However, I would like to talk about my personal experience and say that Shane is one of the main reasons I am where I am today.

"He has always wanted the best for British riders, and gone the extra mile for us. He's done more than most for British Cycling. The inequity issues won't finish with Shane's resignation/investigation, there is a problem with inequality in cycling as a whole that needs to be addressed."

