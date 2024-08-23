Thomas De Gendt - 'I just need to get some freedom' in his last Vuelta a España

By
published

Breakaway specialist riding final Grand Tour of career

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Dstny) is racing his last Grand Tour at the Vuelta a España
Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Dstny) is racing his last Grand Tour at the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images)

Early on stage 6 of the Vuelta a España sharp-eyed fans will have noticed that a familiar figure was on the move for the breakaways, as specialist Thomas de Gendt tried his best to push clear in what will be his last ever Grand Tour.

The 37-year-old did not manage this time around. But as a rider whose ability to make breakaway succeeds now forms part of pro cycling's urban legends, expectations remain high that the Lotto Dstny racer will at some point be off the front and battling for at least one last stage win.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.