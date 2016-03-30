Thomas and Kwiatkowski confirmed in Team Sky’s Tour of Flanders line-up

Image 1 of 5 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini) Image 2 of 5 Michal Kwiatkowski is congratulated by his Sky teammate after the E3 Harelbeke win Image 3 of 5 Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) wins the 2016 E3 Harelbeke (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Ian Stannard doing early work for Team Sky (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Team Sky's Like Rowe at Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Team Sky has confirmed that Geraint Thomas, E3 Harelbeke winner Michal Kwiatkowski, Ian Stannard, and Luke Rowe will all ride Sunday’s Tour of Flanders, as part of a strong and multifaceted line-up for the Flemish monument.

Thomas has had a week free from racing prior to the Tour of Flanders after opting to avoid a Classics calendar in favour of a series of stage races. He won Paris-Nice earlier this month and also rode five stages of the Volta a Catalunya last week. He is hoping his experience in the Classics will be enough to make up for any lack of recent one-day racing.

Michal Golas, Christian Knees, Gianni Moscon, and Salvatore Puccio round out the team and will provide key support.

Team Sky will also be in action in Spain at the weekend with Mikel Landa racing on home turf at the GP Miguel Indurain on Saturday and again in the Vuelta al País Vasco next week, as he continues to build his condition before the Giro d'Italia.

Fellow Spaniards David Lopez and Xabier Zandio are included in that team for the trip to Estella along with Phil Deignan, Vasil Kiryienka and Colombian cousins Sergio and Sebastian Henao. Should they come through that race unscathed, all seven riders will then line up at the Vuelta al Pais Vasco 48 hours later, with Lars Petter Nordhaug joining them for the six-day Basque Country race.

Team Sky for the Tour of Flanders: Michal Golas, Christian Knees, Michal Kwiatkowski, Gianni Moscon, Salvatore Puccio, Luke Rowe, Ian Stannard, Geraint Thomas.

GP Miguel Indurain: Phil Deignan, Sebastian Henao, Sergio Henao, Vasil Kiryienka, Mikel Landa, David Lopez, Xabier Zandio.

Vuelta al País Vasco: Phil Deignan, Sebastian Henao, Sergio Henao, Vasil Kiryienka, Mikel Landa, David Lopez, Lars Petter Nordhaug, Xabier Zandio.