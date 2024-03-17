‘This win is a game changer’ - Milan-San Remo victory puts Jasper Philipsen’s 2025 contract in spotlight

Milan-San Remo can change a rider’s career in an instant, and Jasper Philipsen’s sprint victory in the Via Roma surely changed his career forever.

The Alpecin-Deceuninck rider has added a Monument Classic to his rich palmares and proved he is far more than a sprinter and no doubt secured his financial future in an important contract year.

“This win is a game changer,” Jasper Philipsen said at the end of the post-race press conference in San Remo, realising victory's impact on his life, career and future.

With his contract with Alpecin-Deceuninck ending this season, Philipsen was already one of the most sought-after riders for 2025. Now the offers will have to rise significantly, adding at least an extra million to his contract value and elevating him close to the group of biggest names and biggest earners in the peloton.

Philipsen has been with Alpecin-Deceuninck for four years but at 26, he knows he is entering the peak years of his career. After always negotiating his own contracts, Philipsen has recently hired Italian agents Alex and Jonny Carera to secure him the best possible deal for 2025 and beyond.

Carera and Philipsen hugged soon after the finish of Milan-San Remo, no doubt both realising the value of the Belgian’s victory.

The Carera brothers represent Tadej Pogačar, Cian Uijtdebroeks, Biniam Girmay and a number of other big-name male and female riders. They have already been in contact with a number of teams for Philipsen.

His former team UAE Team Emirates are said to be interested as they strength then Classics squad and sprint options, Fabian Cancellara’s Tudor team are ambitious and have apparently made an offer, while Bora-Hansgrohe are naturally in the market after Red Bull took a controlling stake in the German team and intend to become a title sponsor.

Philipsen recognises the support Alpecin-Deceuninck have given him in the last four years but he is ambitious and determined to earn more while he can.

“I told Alex that the next four, five years will be my top years,” Philipsen said recently, indicating he wants a deal that lasts until the 2028 World Championships in Abu Dhabi, which is expected to suit the sprinters.

Alpecin-Deceuninck remains an option, with the Belgian team arguably Philipsen’s first option. However, the Roodhooft brothers, who manage the Belgian WorldTour team will have to find the funds to pay Mathieu van der Poel’s significant salary, everyone else in the different road and cyclocross teams and now find the extra funds to match any offers for Philipsen from rival teams.

Van der Poel and Philipsen could continue to be an incredible sprint and Classics combination but could cost between €8 to €10 million per season. Van der Poel is a global star of the sport but Philipsen could demand upwards of €3 million per season. They are friends but what happens when they both want to win the biggest Classics and dominate at the Tour de France?

“I hope we can race together and have other moments like this,” Philipsen said of van der Poel after the world champion sacrificed his own chances to chase down the late attacks to set up his teammate for the sprint.

"We get on and know how to race together, we understand each other so well.”

Cyclingnews understands that Alex Carera met Philip Roodhooft before Milan-San Remo. They are due to talk again on Monday but now the details of any contract have surely changed. Firstly Philipsen is perhaps due a big bonus after winning Milan-San Remo and now he can demand a bigger salary for the years ahead.

Under UCI rules, formal contracts can only be signed on August 1 but Philipsen confirmed he will decide his future team before then.

“I hope to stay but I’m not going to decide before the Classics,” Philipsen said.

“I’m going to enjoy this moment, then focus on the Classics coming up, before deciding my future plans.”