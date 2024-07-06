The Tour de France mourns Raphaël Géminiani

By
published

Legendary French rider and directeur sportif dies at 99

French Raphael Geminiani wins the 9th stage of the Tour de France 1955 between BrianonMonaco on July 15 1955 Photo credit should read AFP via Getty Images
(Image credit: Getty Images)

France and the Tour de France remembered Raphaël Géminiani ahead of stage 8 of the race on Saturday after the French former racer and directeur sportif, a legendary figure in French cycling, died at 99.

Géminiani was one of the top climbers in the sport during the 1940s and 1950s, winning seven stages of the Tour de France and finishing second at the 1951 race, as well as taking home three king of the mountains titles across the Tour and Giro d'Italia.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Prior to joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur.

 

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Remco Evenepoel, Demi Vollering, and Anna van der Breggen.

 

As well as original reporting, news and feature writing, and production work, Dani also oversees How to Watch guides and works on The Leadout newsletter throughout the season. Their favourite races are Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix and their favourite published article is from the 2024 edition of the latter: 'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix