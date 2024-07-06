The Tour de France mourns Raphaël Géminiani

France and the Tour de France remembered Raphaël Géminiani ahead of stage 8 of the race on Saturday after the French former racer and directeur sportif, a legendary figure in French cycling, died at 99.

Géminiani was one of the top climbers in the sport during the 1940s and 1950s, winning seven stages of the Tour de France and finishing second at the 1951 race, as well as taking home three king of the mountains titles across the Tour and Giro d'Italia.

Groupama-FDJ manager Marc Madiot was among those to pay tribute to Géminiani. "An era is slowly passing away. A giant is leaving us. Salut Gem," he said in a team social media post.

French squad Arkéa-B&B Hotels also honoured Géminiani ahead of the start, saying, "Illustrious rider and directeur sportif, Raphaël Géminiani, passed away yesterday. We send our most sincere condolences to his family and loved ones at the start of stage 8 of the Tour de France."

Géminiani, who throughout his life had a reputation as a raconteur and larger-than-life character, raced for Metropole-Dunlop, at Bianchi in service of Fausto Coppi, and then for his own team, St-Raphael-Géminiani. He'd remain at his team – later sponsored by Ford France and Bic – after retiring from racing, where he'd direct riders including Jacques Anquetil, Lucien Aimar, and Luis Ocaña to great success.

Under his leadership, the trio would win five Tours de France, two Vuelta a Españas, and a Giro d'Italia. He also managed other legendary names including Rudi Altig, Jean Stablinski, Joaquin Agostinho, Stephen Roche, Fabio Parra, and, towards the end of the Belgian's career, Eddy Merckx.

During his racing days, he was known for his quick temper, having long-running rivalries with Jean Robic and Louison Bobet. He infamously fell out with French national team manager Bidot – at the 1958 Tour, he named a donkey gifted to him by a fan 'Marcel' after Bidot had left him off the team.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

On the bike, Géminiani became – and remains – the only man to finish in the top 10 of all three Grand Tours in the same year. He wore the yellow jersey for three days in 1958 and was also the first Frenchman to wear the Giro's pink jersey – a powerful achievement for a man whose Italian parents fled fascist Italy in the 1920s.

Géminiani died aged 99 near his home in Clermont-Ferrand in central France on Friday morning.