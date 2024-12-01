‘The suspension cost me a lot of money’ - Cyclocross racer Toon Aerts on his way back to the front after two-year ban

By
published

Aerts on front row for Dublin World Cup but not yet back to his best after suspension

Belgian Toon Aerts competes during the men&#039;s race of the Superprestige Merksplas cyclocross event, fourth stage (4/8) of the Superprestige cyclocross cycling competition in Merksplas on November 16, 2024. (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / Belga / AFP) / Belgium OUT (Photo by DAVID PINTENS/Belga/AFP via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Belgian cyclocross star Toon Aerts (Team Deschacht-Hens-FSP) has spoken about the financial hit he has taken after his two-year doping ban, despite the UCI allegedly accepting that his ingestion of a banned substance was involuntary.

Aerts was suspended in February 2022 while racing for Baloise-Trek Lions after the testosterone-boosting substance letrozole metabolite was found in his system in an out of competition test on the 19th of January 2022.  

Dan Challis