'The race was out of control' - Luke Plapp savours a day of Giro d'Italia gravel racing rather than a sense of defeat

Luke Plapp and Julian Alaphilippe hugged in defeat and consolation after Pelayo Sanchez (Movistar) beat them in the three-rider sprint to win the gravel stage 6 of the Giro d’Italia to Rapolano Terme.

A few seconds later, Sanchez and Alaphilippe also hugged in a show of respect and brotherhood after they had shared the road and the fatigue of the breakaway. Only Sanchez could celebrate victory, but Alaphilippe and Plapp could savour the moment and some kind of personal success.

It is difficult to consider them as the losers of the day after such a heroic ride.

Plapp won the Intergiro sprint just before the third and final sector of gravel strade bianche roads and so climbed on the podium for a brief, if minor, moment of celebration.

Plapp took more pride from going on the attack and defying the control of the GC riders.

“At the start of the stage, UAE Team Emirates actually had 10 numbers or 15 numbers on their handlebars of who they wouldn't allow to go away, I was one of them,” Plapp revealed with a smile of pride to a small group of media, including Cyclingnews, beyond the finish line.

Other riders reached him, asked him if he had won and gave him a pat on the back in support and commiseration. The Australian national champion was sad in defeat but proud of his performance.

“I think the race was just so out of control for so long, they had to let something go, didn't they? They were going to lose the whole race if they didn't let some break go and try to take control.”

Plapp was the best placed in the break, only 2:33 down on Tadej Pogačar. He briefly became virtual race leader on the road and was keen to gain time and move up the GC but that left him stuck between a rock and hard place, like the surface of the gravel sectors he raced over.

The Jayco AlUla rider was third at the line but collected eight seconds in time bonuses during the stage and finished 29 seconds ahead of the GC riders to jump from 21st to 15th. He is 1:57 down on Pogačar before the Perugia time trial on Friday, where he can perhaps gain more time and move into the top ten or even top five.

"It was an insane day. The race was out of control the whole day. It was ridiculous for the first 80km, and when it went out of control, I was able to jump,” he explained.

“I was half eyes on looking for time and half looking for the stage, so I ended up riding a bit harder than the others.

“You could see from the gaps they were keeping they weren't willing to let the jersey go. I tried to be efficient and save it for tomorrow. It was a good day, beautiful weather and good fun out there in the break.”

Plapp often seemed the strongest in the final 40km after he, Sanchez and Alaphilippe went clear of the rest of the breakaway on the rising second gravel sector. Yet Sanchez and Alaphillipe also rode aggressively, shared the work and chased each other down in a three-way battle for the stage victory.

Plapp knew he was perhaps not the fastest in the sprint and so his tactics to try to win were simple. “If they dropped off the wheel, they dropped off the wheel,” he explained.

“They're just punchier than me. So it was always going to be super hard, especially when you're on the front with 1.5km to go. There's not much you can do.

“I would have liked to gamble a bit more and play games in the last kilometre but also, at the same time, I was happy to sneak a few seconds on GC as well.

“It's a battle, isn't it? Whether you risk it all for the stage, win and get caught, or hold on for third and get a few seconds. I didn’t win in the end, but I’m happy.”