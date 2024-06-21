‘The race radio's all in Spanish' - France's Rémi Cavagna hits language barrier after move to Movistar

By
published

Former double National Time Trial Champion remains hopeful of Tour de France start

Remi Cavagna
Remi Cavagna (Image credit: Getty Images)

French time trialist and Classics rider Rémi Cavagna has said that a language barrier and sudden changes in his race programme are partly to blame for his lacklustre first half of the 2024 season after his move to Movistar.

Cavagna, 28, joined the longstanding Spanish WorldTour team after seven seasons with the QuickStep Belgian squad but has had below-expectations results in his races through to mid-June. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.