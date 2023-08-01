The new Santa Cruz Stigmata is aimed at breaking down gravel boundaries

Santa Cruz has released a new version of its Stigmata gravel bike. The new bike looks to have borrowed some of the American brand's mountain bike knowledge and is touted as a more capable, adventure-focused machine aimed at opening up a wider range of gravel riding to a broader spectrum of riders.

Santa Cruz claims that gravel is now a spectrum - a point we learned when testing gravel bikes - and that the Stigmata will rise to any occasion, as a bike that accommodates MTB riders gravitating toward drop bars or roadies looking to get rowdy.

The new machine can also accommodate a suspension fork and features more capable geometry. It also has a frame storage compartment, external brake hose routing for easy maintenance and a range of five build options.

The new bike reared its head in a slightly different form earlier in the year at Unbound Gravel 200 when Keegan Swenson rode a different-looking version of the new Stigmata to victory. We speculated at the time whether the American was riding a new Stigmata and our suspicions have now been confirmed.

There is now a down tube frame storage compartment for spares and essentials (or subway sandwiches) (Image credit: Santa Cruz )

Santa Cruz says the new Stigmata is aimed at appealing to the riders who want to push things on rougher, rowdier and perhaps MTB-focused terrain, as well as riders who are racing and sit at the more performance-focused end of the spectrum.

The brand claims to have included 'suspension corrected' geometry which means the carbon frame, which comes in a 'brick red' colour, can accommodate a RockShox Rudy Ultimate XPLR (40mm) suspension fork - the same that came fitted to the YT Szepter we rode last year - or a carbon fibre Santa Cruz rigid fork.

Front-end geometry is said to be based around a longer head tube and slacker head tube angle (69.5 degrees) paired to a 70mm stem. There is also dropper post compatability and one bike spec features the RockShox Reverb AXS XPLR in a 27.2mm size.

All models come with 700c wheels, and the top two build specs feature Reserve carbon fibre wheels. Maxxis Rambler tyres in a 45mm size come as stock, but the max tyre clearance is also a healthy 50mm.

Most frame options come with a rigid carbon fibre Santa Cruz fork (Image credit: Santa Cruz )

There look to be some design choices that make living with the bike less stressful generally. There is a threaded bottom bracket shell, standard bar and stem and external brake hose routing as well as a SRAM Universal Derailleur Hanger standard.

There are three bottle cage mounts, as well as hidden fender mounts, and a storage 'glovebox' compartment in the downtube.

All stock build kit options come with SRAM components, with either 1x or 2x (double) chainset options. The Force AXS 1X RSV (Reserve carbon wheel) build is the rowdiest of the bunch and is the only option to come with the RockShox Rudy Ultimate fork and RockShox Reverb AXS XPLR dropper seat post.

Prices start from £2,499 for a Stigmata frame rising to £6,999 for the AXS 1X RSV suspension-equipped option. The full build roundup can be seen in the table below.

The Force AXS build options comes with the top tier RockShox Rudy Ultimate fork with 40mm of travel (Image credit: Santa Cruz )

Swipe to scroll horizontally Frame Build kit Fork Claimed Weight Price Santa Cruz Stigmata CC (carbon) Sram Apex XPLR, 12spd Santa Cruz Carbon - rigid 20.38 lbs / 9.24 kg £3,899 / $3999 Santa Cruz Stigmata CC (carbon) Sram Rival-1x AXS Santa Cruz Carbon - rigid 19.91 lbs / 9.03 kg £4,899 / $4899 Santa Cruz Stigmata CC (carbon) Sram Rival-2x AXS Santa Cruz Carbon - rigid 20.62 lbs / 9.35 kg £4,999 / $4999 Santa Cruz Stigmata CC (carbon) Sram Force-1x AXS RSV (Reserve carbon wheels) RockShox Rudy Ultimate XPLR, 40mm 21.01 lbs / 9.53 kg £6,999 / $7699 Santa Cruz Stigmata CC (carbon) Sram Force-2x AXS RSV (Reserve carbon wheels) Santa Cruz Carbon - rigid 18.76 lbs / 8.51 kg £6,599 / $6999 Frame - - 3.04 lbs / 1.38 kg £2,499 / $3204

For more information head to www.santacruzbicycles.com