Trending

The emotions and drama of Il Lombardia 2018 - Gallery

The Race of the Falling Leaves in photos

Image 1 of 46

Dylan Teuns (BMC Racing) wins the sprint for third place

Dylan Teuns (BMC Racing) wins the sprint for third place
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 46

New world champion Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) had a difficult race

New world champion Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) had a difficult race
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 46

Thibaut Pinot opens the spumante on the Il Lombardia podium

Thibaut Pinot opens the spumante on the Il Lombardia podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 46

Respect between rivals: Vincenzo Nibali congratulates Thibaut Pinot

Respect between rivals: Vincenzo Nibali congratulates Thibaut Pinot
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 46

The 2018 Il Lombardia podium (l-r): Vincenzo Nibali, Thibaut Pinot and Dylan Teuns

The 2018 Il Lombardia podium (l-r): Vincenzo Nibali, Thibaut Pinot and Dylan Teuns
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 46

Before the start Felice Gimondi posed for photographs with Alejandro Valverde

Before the start Felice Gimondi posed for photographs with Alejandro Valverde
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 46

The view across the Muro di Sormano

The view across the Muro di Sormano
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 46

The moment Il Lombardia was won: Nibali and Pinot go on the attack

The moment Il Lombardia was won: Nibali and Pinot go on the attack
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 46

Nibali and Pinot distanced Primoz Roglic and never looked back

Nibali and Pinot distanced Primoz Roglic and never looked back
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 46

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) pass the Madonna del Ghisallo chapel

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) pass the Madonna del Ghisallo chapel
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 46

The stunning view across Lake Como

The stunning view across Lake Como
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 46

It was a warm and dry edition of Il Lombardia

It was a warm and dry edition of Il Lombardia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 46

Thibaut Pinot solos to victory at Il Lombardia

Thibaut Pinot solos to victory at Il Lombardia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 46

The Wolfpack is ready to rock Il Lombardia as Quick-Step's Pieter Serry rides to the start in Bergamo.

The Wolfpack is ready to rock Il Lombardia as Quick-Step's Pieter Serry rides to the start in Bergamo.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 46

Everything is A-OK so far for Thibaut Pinot at Il Lombardia

Everything is A-OK so far for Thibaut Pinot at Il Lombardia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 46

Vincenzo Nibali gets ready to defend his title at Il Lombardia

Vincenzo Nibali gets ready to defend his title at Il Lombardia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 46

James Shaw of Great Britain and Team Lotto Soudal hit the deck during Il Lombardia

James Shaw of Great Britain and Team Lotto Soudal hit the deck during Il Lombardia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 46

Lake Como provided the backdrop for Il Lombardia

Lake Como provided the backdrop for Il Lombardia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 46

Scenery along the route of Il Lombardoa

Scenery along the route of Il Lombardoa
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 46

Primoz Roglic launches an attack in Il Lombardia

Primoz Roglic launches an attack in Il Lombardia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 21 of 46

Thibaut Pinto checks for chasers as Vincenzo Nibali drives the pace near the end of Il Lombardia

Thibaut Pinto checks for chasers as Vincenzo Nibali drives the pace near the end of Il Lombardia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 22 of 46

Egan bernal rode to 12th at Il Lombardia

Egan bernal rode to 12th at Il Lombardia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 23 of 46

Thibaut Pinot sprays the victor's champagne at Il Lombardia

Thibaut Pinot sprays the victor's champagne at Il Lombardia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 24 of 46

Thibaut Pinot celebrates his solo win at Il Lombardia

Thibaut Pinot celebrates his solo win at Il Lombardia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 25 of 46

Thibaut Pinot rides alone to the finish of Il Lombardia

Thibaut Pinot rides alone to the finish of Il Lombardia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 26 of 46

Big crowds gathered on the climbs of the Italian Monument

Big crowds gathered on the climbs of the Italian Monument
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 27 of 46

Alejandro Valverde in his new rainbow jersey

Alejandro Valverde in his new rainbow jersey
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 28 of 46

The Il Lombardia peloton in action during the early stages of the race

The Il Lombardia peloton in action during the early stages of the race
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 29 of 46

Team Sky's Sergio Henao

Team Sky's Sergio Henao
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 30 of 46

The peloton is lined out during Il Lombardia

The peloton is lined out during Il Lombardia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 31 of 46

The peloton in and amongst the crowd iduring Il Lombardia

The peloton in and amongst the crowd iduring Il Lombardia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 32 of 46

Riders are ready for the start of the 2018 Il Lombardia

Riders are ready for the start of the 2018 Il Lombardia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 33 of 46

Alejando Valverde is front and center in his rainbow jersey before the start of Il Lombardia

Alejando Valverde is front and center in his rainbow jersey before the start of Il Lombardia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 34 of 46

EF Education First-Drapac riders line up to sign in for Il Lombardia

EF Education First-Drapac riders line up to sign in for Il Lombardia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 35 of 46

Egan Bernal bides his time in the Team Sky line up during Il Lombardia

Egan Bernal bides his time in the Team Sky line up during Il Lombardia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 36 of 46

Alejandro Valverde finished 11th in Il Lombardia

Alejandro Valverde finished 11th in Il Lombardia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 37 of 46

Lake Como served as backdrop for Il Lombardia

Lake Como served as backdrop for Il Lombardia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 38 of 46

Vincenzo Nibali and Primoz Roglic on the attack during Il Lombardia

Vincenzo Nibali and Primoz Roglic on the attack during Il Lombardia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 39 of 46

Thibaut Pinot holds the Il Lombardia trophy aloft

Thibaut Pinot holds the Il Lombardia trophy aloft
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 40 of 46

Vincenzo Nibali, Thibaut Pinot and Dylan Teuns on the Il Lombardia podium

Vincenzo Nibali, Thibaut Pinot and Dylan Teuns on the Il Lombardia podium
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 41 of 46

Thibaut Pinot solos to victory at the 2018 Il Lombardia

Thibaut Pinot solos to victory at the 2018 Il Lombardia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 42 of 46

Gianni Savio with Androni rider Mattia Cattaneo

Gianni Savio with Androni rider Mattia Cattaneo
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 43 of 46

Dan Martin shows the train of his ninth-place finish at Il Lombardia

Dan Martin shows the train of his ninth-place finish at Il Lombardia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 44 of 46

Confetti floats past Thibaut Pinot on the Il Lombardia podium

Confetti floats past Thibaut Pinot on the Il Lombardia podium
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 45 of 46

The Il Lombardia peloton leaves the start in Bergamo

The Il Lombardia peloton leaves the start in Bergamo
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 46 of 46

The peloton makes its way past some of the race's namesake leaves

The peloton makes its way past some of the race's namesake leaves
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Il Lombardia has brought down the curtain on the long 2018 European season, with Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) riding into the history books with panache on Saturday.

Related Articles

Pinot wins Il Lombardia

Valverde ends season with 11th in Il Lombardia

Nibali proud of second place at Il Lombardia after three months of suffering

Pinot: Il Lombardia reflects who I am as rider

Bernal shows flash of Classics potential at Il Lombardia

The Frenchman jumped away from defending champion Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) at the top of the Civiglio climb with 14km remaining and soloed to a career-defining victory.

He won alone in Como with a 32-second gap on Nibali to take his first-ever Monument, while Dylan Teuns (BMC Racing) took the sprint from a select chasing group 43 seconds behind Pinot to claim the final podium spot.

The 112th running of the Italian Classic once again took place with Lake Como as the backdrop, providing stunning scenery for the spectators to enjoy as the riders battled over 241km.The race started in Bergamo under sunny skies and concluded nearly six hours later as the autumn leaves fell and the sun set in Como, making for a spectacular finale to the 2018 Classics.

Click or swipe through the gallery above for a glimpse of the day's racing.